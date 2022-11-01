ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities React To Takeoff’s Tragic Death

The Hip-Hop community was shaken to its core early Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) when Takeoff , real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead after being shot in Houston. Fans have taken the 28-year-old’s loss extremely hard, and some celebrities went out of their way to share condolences or express how difficult it is for them to process yet another death; not just within the Hip-Hop or entertainment sphere , but another young Black man’s life being taken too soon.

Gospel rapper Lecrae took the road that many should travel more when it comes to speaking on the Migos member’s death, rejecting the need for any “ hot takes ” or “profound thoughts” and instead opting to simply express how sad this situation made him. “God be with all those who feel the loss,” the 43-year-old said.

Popular sports journalist Jemele Hill recalled how she felt when The Notorious B.I.G and Tupac died while she was in college, and how that experience seems to be far more common in this decade.

“I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again,” The Atlantic writer said. “Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else [is] killed. RIP Takeoff.”

Desiigner broadcast lived on Instagram and was so distraught that his words were almost unintelligible. “Why? Why? Why do we do this? Why do we f**cking do this?” the “Panda” rapper yelled repeatedly. The 25-year-old went on to say that he is done with rap in the face of yet another heartbreaking fatality.

Ugly God rightfully gave Takeoff, and Migos as a whole, credit for changing rap music. Migos burst onto the scene in the early 2010s and have influenced a generation of triplet, staccato rappers since. They showed that success in rap music can be achieved in ways besides what the genre was previously familiar with and often preferred.

“Do y’all not realize these ni**as changed the whole cadence of rap when they came out?” the 26-year-old asked. “Takeoff. This man has been staying out the way, keeping it minimal, and minding his buisiness since the beginning. If that’s not enough to be left alone, then idk.”

The situation feels especially eerie when just 9 days ago (Oct. 24), Takeoff appeared on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs alongside his fellow Unc & Phew member Quavo and spoke about wanting his flowers while he is alive to smell them. N.O.R.E was praising The Last Rocket rapper for his exceptional performance on their recent album Only Built For Infinity Links . While the “Nothin'” artist clarified that he felt Take always shined, this particular outing was especially star-making.

“Oh, for sure. Enough was enough. I’m chill, I’m laid back, but it’s time to pop it, you know what I mean?”

Prayers and condolences go out to Quavo, Offset, their family members, and all who have been affected by this horrible loss.

