The Verge
All the smart home news from the Matter launch event
Matter’s big coming out party is going down today, November 3rd, in Amsterdam at the Matter launch event. After years of waiting and multiple delays, companies are finally announcing their product roadmaps for the transition to Matter, the new smart home standard that promises to fix smart home interoperability.
The Verge
Apple has finally approved a MagSafe car mount charger, and it only costs $99.95
A mere two years after Apple introduced MagSafe for iPhones, we're finally getting the accessory that probably should've launched with it: a magnetic car mount that's also capable of actually charging your phone. As 9to5Mac spotted, Belkin has announced its Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger With MagSafe, which is available for pre-order on the Apple store.
The Verge
Pixel Watch versus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: which is the best Wear OS watch?
It’s been a while, but we’re back to pitting our favorite tech and gadgets in a head-to-head battle to determine the pros and cons of each. For our first episode, we’re diving straight into the Google Pixel Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Wear OS 3...
The Verge
Eve’s sensors and smart plugs will be among the first Matter-compatible devices
Thanks to its forward planning and early adoption of Thread, smart home device maker Eve System will be among the first companies with Matter devices. It’s making a free update available to its Thread-enabled Eve Energy smart plug, Eve Door & Window sensors, and Eve Motion sensor on December 12th to support Matter. The company announced this at a Matter launch event in Amsterdam and confirmed that the rest of its Thread lineup will receive the updates over the next year. Additionally, Eve products with Matter already built in will start shipping in Q1 of 2023.
Ford Asks Underperforming Employees To Choose Severance Or Performance Improvement: Report
Ford Motor Co F has chosen an alternative approach to deal with its white-collar employees deemed underperformers. The automaker has conveyed to its managers that the underperforming workers should choose between severance or a performance enhancement program, WSJ reports. The change will mostly apply to employees who have eight or...
Amazon Kicked Out of $1 Trillion Club; Alphabet Near the Exit Door
2022 is a year to forget very quickly for Amazon (AMZN) . The e-commerce giant symbolizes the return to earth of the pandemic economy which has enormously impacted tech companies. The sector had become the means through which social interactions passed during the two years during which the populations were in lockdown.
The Verge
Elon Musk’s first Hyperloop tunnel in California is gone
Elon Musk’s first prototype Hyperloop tunnel is no more. Bloomberg reports that the roughly one-mile-long white steel tunnel running along Jack Northrop Avenue near SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, has been removed and will be replaced with parking spaces for employees. Perhaps you’ll recall that before Musk assumed the...
Elon Musk appears to order Tesla and SpaceX stickers for his new $78 million Gulfstream G700 jet
Elon Musk appears to have ordered custom Tesla and SpaceX stickers for his latest private jet. He has reportedly ordered a Gulfstream G700 to replace his G650ER jet. A Gulfstream worker shared a picture of the decals with the owner of the @ElonJet Twitter account. Elon Musk appears to have...
The Jewish Press
Elon Musk Announces Twitter’s $8 Monthly Premium ‘Verified’ Service
Twitter’s new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, announced this week that the social media platform will charge $8 for its premium service, called “Blue.”. The service will include a verified check mark for users who pay the monthly fee, indicating that Twitter has confirmed the account belongs to the person or company it names.
Big Meat Companies Want to Use Smartwatches to Track Workers’ Every Move
Two of the largest meat companies in the U.S. have invested in a smartwatch app that allows managers to track and monitor worker’s movements. According to a report by Investigate Midwest, a non-profit newsroom covering the agri-business industry, JBS and Tyson Foods have backed Mentore, a start-up that claims it uses surveillance data and AI to improve worker productivity and reduce workplace injuries.
Autoblog
Elon Musk brings Tesla engineers to Twitter who use entirely different programming language
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is bringing engineers from his other businesses to work on the social network. Insider previously reported that Tesla engineers are reviewing existing Twitter code. Tesla engineers have little experience designing for social media and use a different programming language, CNBC reported. As the new owner...
2023 Corvette Z06 Order Books Are Back Open As First Cars Arrive to Customers
ChevroletRick Hendrick is getting his car for his Corvette dungeon, and regular people are getting their Z06s built earlier.
The Verge
OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API
OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
The Verge
The best early Black Friday deals you can already get
Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping before the Black Friday madness begins? Despite the fact it’s still a few weeks away, many major retailers are already launching early Black Friday sales, making the days leading up to the shopping event an ideal time to avoid the rush.
torquenews.com
Tesla's $7 Billion Semi Truck Factory
Tesla has a $7 billion semi truck factory that will start at Giga Texas and allow for 50,000 Tesla semi trucks to be built by the end of 2024. Tesla has a $7 billion Semi Truck factory and this is huge news. Elon Musk confirmed first deliveries to customers this year.
AOL Corp
Bentley CEO: ‘Never seen spending patterns’ like this before with luxury consumer
For British luxury automaker Bentley (VOW.DE), 2022 may leave a strong 2021 in the dust. Through the first nine months of 2022, Bentley reported record operating profit of €575 million ($577,129,608), more than double the amount from a year ago. The previous full-year record high for operating profit was €389 million ($383,651,250.00). Revenue through the first nine months came in at €2.490 billion ($2,455,762,500.00), a jump of 28% from a year ago.
The Verge
PayPal and Venmo will soon support Apple’s Tap to Pay contactless payments tech
PayPal is going to make it easier for merchants in the US to take payments right on their iPhones. The company is adding support for Apple’s Tap to Pay technology into the PayPal and Venmo iOS apps, meaning merchants will be able to accept contactless credit or debit cards and mobile wallets without an external card reader (via MacRumors).
The Verge
Watch iFixit’s teardown of the ‘largely unfixable’ Meta Quest Pro
At this point, you might have a pretty good idea of what the inside of a smartphone is like, but how about a highly advanced VR headset? The experts at iFixit have posted their video teardown of Meta’s new Quest Pro, and while they conclude that it’s a “fascinating, if largely unfixable device,” it’s an extremely interesting look at the insides of the high-end VR headset.
"I Will Never Go Back To The Other Version": People Are Sharing Specific Items They Believe Are Worth Spending A Bit More Money On
"I bought the store brand and it looked worse than if I hadn't done anything at all."
The Verge
Level locks had a secret Thread radio this whole time
Level’s entire lineup of Bluetooth smart locks — best known for hardly looking like smart locks at all — have had hardware support for Thread this whole time and will soon be updated to support Matter over Thread. You love to see it. Level’s smart locks, which...
