thecutoffnews.com
The Cutoff News High School Football Scores Fri., Nov 4, 2022 (AHSAA Rd 1 Playoffs & Rd 2 Pairings - Two Teams From The Cutoff Advance)
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MaxPreps
High school football: Eighth grader Trent Seaborn throws for 342 yards, four touchdowns in Alabama Class 7A state playoffs
Trent Seaborn won't be able to drive for two more years, but the eighth-grader drove Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) to a 34-0 win Friday over Huntsville in the opening round of the Alabama 7A high school football playoffs. Seaborn was 33 of 40 passing for 342 yards and four touchdowns as...
Sylacauga, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake
If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown. Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
Clanton Advertiser
Riddick announces commitment to Georgia
Junior football standout Demarcus Riddick of Chilton County High School announced his verbal commitment to The University of Georgia on Nov. 4 alongside family and friends. Riddick is ranked as the 43rd overall prospect in the nation in the class of 2024 by ESPN, and is the second-ranked linebacker recruit in the class. He is ranked third in the Alabama state rankings by ESPN for 2024 and is a four-star recruit.
Clanton Advertiser
Butterfly Bridge breaks ground on phase two, honors Cobb
Ten years after opening its doors to the Chilton County community, Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center broke ground on phase two of its facility in Clanton with a ceremony on Nov. 3. Operation “Expanding Our Wings” will add a training and conference center, a forensic medical exam suite, staff offices and additional therapy rooms.
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Alabama. Here’s how to catch them
If you’ve never had a chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales and you live in central Alabama, you’re in luck next week. According to officials with Adams Beverages Birmingham, the Clydesdales will be in Birmingham, Cullman and Hoover at a variety of events from Nov. 10 until Nov. 13.
wbrc.com
Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
thecutoffnews.com
Today, Nov. 5th @ 5 pm - 7th Annual Friends & Family Field Fall Festival - 24th St. & 16th Ave North Bessemer, Al
Today, Nov. 5th @ 5 pm - 7th Annual Friends & Family Field Fall Festival - 24th St. & 16th Ave North Bessemer, Al. Games & Prizes, Haunted Trail, Shop Local Vendors, Enjoy the King Of The Grill Cook-Off Free for Children under 17 w/$10 Adult Donation. Nurturing Golden Hearts...
jsuchanticleer.com
JSU student Leah Tarvin dies at UAB Hospital Friday afternoon
JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon. Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13. UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken...
thecutoffnews.com
GospelFest Benefit for New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Set For Nov. 10, 2022 6:00 pm At North Highlands Baptist Church Hueytown
In August, a pillar church in our community—New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church—suffered a devastating fire in their church building with a total loss. The Hueytown Arts Council mourns with the church family of New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and will be hosting a GospelFest Benefit, with ALL proceeds serving as a benefit for the rebuilding efforts of New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Food Truck Thursday: Skye’s Grill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Skye’s Grill stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. The food truck has been up and running since August and is owned and operated by Jordan and Savannah Workman. The truck is named after their oldest dog, Skye. Skye’s Grill specializes in quesadillas, burgers, […]
Bham Now
Biscuit Love to open in Cahaba Heights by mid-December
Calling all biscuit lovers! Southern favorite restaurant Biscuit Love is opening its first Alabama location in Cahaba Heights by mid-December. Keep reading for all the delicious details. About Biscuit Love. Founded in 2012 by Karl and Sarah Worley, Biscuit Love is a beloved Nashville-based brunch concept known for its Southern...
birminghamtimes.com
Delicia Mason: The Passion of a Chief Nursing Officer at Children’s of Alabama
While attending Auburn University in Montgomery (AUM), Delicia Mason did her clinicals at Children’s of Alabama and knew that the facility was only place she wanted to work. “I didn’t want to be at any hospital other than Children’s. That’s just where my passion is—with pediatrics,” she said.
Bham Now
Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31
Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
Bham Now
These two Birmingham executives have one thing in common. Find out what it is.
When they’re not busy handling client relations in their day jobs, Brandon Cummings and Brock Collier volunteer their time with the Young Alumni Council of Auburn University‘s Harbert College of Business. Keep reading to find out why these local executives care so much about their Alma Mater. Brandon...
comebacktown.com
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
wbrc.com
Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
wvtm13.com
All lanes on Highway 280 reopened after crash in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: Oct 3rd: The Alabama State Troopers reported at 4:36 p.m. that all lanes have reopened. A multiple-vehicle crash has closed at least one lane of Highway 280 in Shelby County. The Alabama State Troopers reported the crash happened about 12:43 p.m. Thursday near the...
wbrc.com
Fire damages 2 buses at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa say two school buses were damaged by a fire at Englewood Elementary School Wednesday evening. According to officials with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, crews responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found power lines draped across both buses and they were both ablaze.
