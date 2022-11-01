A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Moves Release Date To Avoid Smoke With Drake And 21 Savage

Drake once rapped, “Ni**as gotta move off my release day, huh?” Well, it might be true. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced on Monday (Oct. 31) that he’s avoiding any musical competition with the 6 God by pushing back his anticipated album Me vs. Myself .

“Sorry but Album dropping in December now, Drake was dropping same day and I’m not with that [laughing emojis] #HOODIESZN,” Boogie wrote on his Instagram Stories.

The Bronx rapper’s fourth studio album is now slated to release on Dec. 9, instead of Nov. 4. The LP is expected to have his latest popular singles including “24 Hours” with Lil Durk and “Playa” featuring H.E.R.

Instagram/Aboogievsartist

Drake and 21 Savage announced their joint project Her Loss, a week ago after dropping a visualizer to their collaborative effort “Jimmy Crooks,” from Honestly, Nevermind. Within the video, it was declared that the pair’s album would be dropping on Oct. 28.

A few days later, Drizzy announced a delay in releasing the project due to his producer Noah “40” Shebib contracting COVID. The new date would be Nov. 4th, the same day as A Boogie’s original .

On Sunday (Oct. 30), Drake took to his Instagram to announce the new release date while debuting his and 21 Savage’s Vogue cover.

“Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow,” he captioned the magazine cover. “Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment Her Loss Nov 4th .”

Check out Drake and 21 Savage’s Vogue cover below.

