Click2Houston.com
Woman shot, killed in northwest Houston, HPD says; Investigation underway
HOUSTON – A woman has been pronounced dead after she was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Rushcreek Drive near Northborough. It is unclear what prompted the shooting and investigators have...
fox26houston.com
Missing woman: Houston police ask for help locating Hollie Bloemer
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman. Hollie Bloemer, 31, was last seen near the 7200 block of Regency Square Ct. near Sharpstown in southwest Houston. Police say the last time anyone had contact with her was on Oct. 31 around 12:30 p.m.
HPD: Baby dead after mother's boyfriend accidentally runs over her in NW Houston
HOUSTON — A 1-year-old is dead after she was accidentally run over Saturday in the driveway of a northwest Houston home. This happened on Oak Shadows Drive near Bertellis Lane. Houston police said the mother's boyfriend was backing out of the driveway of the home when he accidentally ran...
1-year-old dead after accidentally being run over in northwest Houston, HPD says
According to HPD, the mother's boyfriend is accused of accidentally running over the child. As of Saturday, no charges have been filed.
Police search for gunman who shot employee at SW Houston taco truck
Officers found a man inside the taco truck who had been shot at least once. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer crashes patrol vehicle into suspected drunk driver on Katy Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities have a woman suspected of driving while intoxicated behind bars after a police officer crashed their patrol vehicle into her car in west Houston. It happened a little before 3 a.m. when investigators say a Houston PD officer was going east on the main lanes of Katy Fwy and Wilcrest. That's when the officer came across a red sedan stopped in one of the lanes with no hazard lights on and rear-ended the vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
Baby, 2 toddlers among 5 people hit by truck near taco stand in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two women, a baby and two toddlers were hit by a truck after a major rollover crash near a parked taco truck at a southwest Houston intersection Friday morning, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened in the 7900 block of La Roche...
springhappenings.com
One Dead in Shooting at Gas Station Near Louetta & Holzwarth
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says one person is confirmed deceased at a gas station in the 2000 block of Louetta Road. It is unknown the details surrounding the shooting. This is an active and developing scene. Homicide investigators are responding. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident...
Have you seen her? Woman missing since Monday last seen in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since Monday. Her name is Hollie Bloemer. She is 31 years old. Police said she was last seen in southwest Houston on Regency Square Court near Harwin Drive. Hollie was last...
bluebonnetnews.com
Body found on cemetery road in Cleveland now ruled a homicide
An autopsy on the human remains found Sunday, Nov. 1, on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland has determined that the male victim was murdered. According to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified male died as a result of blunt force trauma. Because of the advanced decomposition of the remains, DNA testing is needed to determine the man’s identity. DNA testing can take weeks, or even months, so it will be some time before the person is identified.
conroetoday.com
Who killed Leroy Mattox?
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Hit and Run – Failure to Stop and Render Aid – Fatality. On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 12:14 a.m., the victim was...
californiaexaminer.net
A Man In Houston Is Charged With Killing His Mother’s Roommate
On Wednesday, police in Houston arrested a guy for questioning in the shooting death of a man who had been sharing his mother’s home with him. Sheriff Ed González of Harris County, Texas, announced that 22-year-old Robert Jones of Houston has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Fitzroy George.
KSAT 12
Bond set at $4.5M for Texas woman accused of starving, handcuffing twins
A Harris County judge increased the bond for a woman accused of starving her twin children and forcing them to drink bleach and household cleaners. The bond for Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was set at $4.5 million on Thursday, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston. She is facing...
Click2Houston.com
‘That was the last time I kissed him’; Woman grieving after husband dies in Heights crash that HPD officer is accused of mishandling
HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was suspended for 10 days for mishandling a pedestrian crash investigation that killed a man while he was running in the Heights earlier this year, according to an internal department memo obtained by Axios Houston. Ryan Lutz, 35, was minutes into his run...
cw39.com
HPD investigating skeletal remains found on South Side
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are waiting on autopsy results to help identify the skeletal remains officers found on Wednesday in Houston’s south side. A work crew in a vacant lot on 6605 Calhoun Street found the remains and immediately called police. Homicide detectives, an anthropologist and the Houston...
Homicide investigators called to SE Houston wooded area where skeletal remains located
Workers in the area made the gruesome discovery at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.
themiamihurricane.com
UM students react: Takeoff fatally shot in Houston
The youngest member of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos, Kirsnik Khari Ball, artistically known as Takeoff, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas at only 28 years old. According to the Houston Police Department, Takeoff and his uncle Quavo, also a former member of Migos, were allegedly at a private party in Billiards & Bowling, a bowling alley located in downtown Houston, at the time of the incident.
'Like a store': Man arrested after deputies find drug operation in south Houston home, deputies say
Neighbors near the home complained to the police and said there would be activity all day and night surrounding the residence for weeks.
Texas trooper arrests gang-linked border smugglers transporting 9-year-old in packed Mercedes SUV
A Texas state trooper intercepted a human smuggling operation involving a 9-year-old boy on state Route 57 in Zavala County, according to authorities.
East Texas News
Wagner arraigned for teen's death
Roy Grant Wagner, 41 of The Woodlands, was arraigned Tuesday in the 258th District Court before visiting Judge Larry Standley of Harris County. Wagner was indicted by a Polk County grand jury in September for the felony charges of murder, manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid (fatality collision) stemming from the Sept. 24, 2021 crash on FM 350 South which took the life of 18-year-old Livingston High School Senior Cole Overstreet.
