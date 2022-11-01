ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Woman shot, killed in northwest Houston, HPD says; Investigation underway

HOUSTON – A woman has been pronounced dead after she was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Rushcreek Drive near Northborough. It is unclear what prompted the shooting and investigators have...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing woman: Houston police ask for help locating Hollie Bloemer

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman. Hollie Bloemer, 31, was last seen near the 7200 block of Regency Square Ct. near Sharpstown in southwest Houston. Police say the last time anyone had contact with her was on Oct. 31 around 12:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston PD officer crashes patrol vehicle into suspected drunk driver on Katy Fwy

HOUSTON - Authorities have a woman suspected of driving while intoxicated behind bars after a police officer crashed their patrol vehicle into her car in west Houston. It happened a little before 3 a.m. when investigators say a Houston PD officer was going east on the main lanes of Katy Fwy and Wilcrest. That's when the officer came across a red sedan stopped in one of the lanes with no hazard lights on and rear-ended the vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
springhappenings.com

One Dead in Shooting at Gas Station Near Louetta & Holzwarth

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says one person is confirmed deceased at a gas station in the 2000 block of Louetta Road. It is unknown the details surrounding the shooting. This is an active and developing scene. Homicide investigators are responding. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Body found on cemetery road in Cleveland now ruled a homicide

An autopsy on the human remains found Sunday, Nov. 1, on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland has determined that the male victim was murdered. According to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified male died as a result of blunt force trauma. Because of the advanced decomposition of the remains, DNA testing is needed to determine the man’s identity. DNA testing can take weeks, or even months, so it will be some time before the person is identified.
CLEVELAND, TX
conroetoday.com

Who killed Leroy Mattox?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Hit and Run – Failure to Stop and Render Aid – Fatality. On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 12:14 a.m., the victim was...
HOUSTON, TX
californiaexaminer.net

A Man In Houston Is Charged With Killing His Mother’s Roommate

On Wednesday, police in Houston arrested a guy for questioning in the shooting death of a man who had been sharing his mother’s home with him. Sheriff Ed González of Harris County, Texas, announced that 22-year-old Robert Jones of Houston has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Fitzroy George.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD investigating skeletal remains found on South Side

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are waiting on autopsy results to help identify the skeletal remains officers found on Wednesday in Houston’s south side. A work crew in a vacant lot on 6605 Calhoun Street found the remains and immediately called police. Homicide detectives, an anthropologist and the Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
themiamihurricane.com

UM students react: Takeoff fatally shot in Houston

The youngest member of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos, Kirsnik Khari Ball, artistically known as Takeoff, was fatally shot in Houston, Texas at only 28 years old. According to the Houston Police Department, Takeoff and his uncle Quavo, also a former member of Migos, were allegedly at a private party in Billiards & Bowling, a bowling alley located in downtown Houston, at the time of the incident.
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

Wagner arraigned for teen's death

Roy Grant Wagner, 41 of The Woodlands, was arraigned Tuesday in the 258th District Court before visiting Judge Larry Standley of Harris County. Wagner was indicted by a Polk County grand jury in September for the felony charges of murder, manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid (fatality collision) stemming from the Sept. 24, 2021 crash on FM 350 South which took the life of 18-year-old Livingston High School Senior Cole Overstreet.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1020M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy