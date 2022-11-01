ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Morrisons to shut 132 McColl’s stores putting hundreds of jobs at risk

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXqph_0iuRfGa900

Morrisons has said around 1,300 jobs at “loss-making” McColl’s shops could be axed after it bought the convenience store chain in a £190m rescue deal earlier this year.

The supermarket said in a statement on Tuesday it has plans to shut around 132 stores “in an orderly fashion” over the remainder of the year.

It comes after the Competition and Markets Authority last week greenlighted Morrisons’ takeover of McColl’s.

All workers affected by the plans will be “offered alternative employment at a nearby store”, Morrisons said.

It expects some McColl’s stores to return to profitability as part of the turnaround.

Morrisons, bought by US private equity firm CD&R in a deal worth a reported $9.5bn (£7bn) last year, and said McColl’s remained a business with strong “potential” but that there was a “great deal of work to do”.

"I’m confident that the combination of McColl’s conveniently located stores and great colleagues, together with Morrisons scale, brand, systems and fresh food expertise, will lead to a transformation of the business,” Joseph Sutton, Morrisons’ convenience, online and wholesale director, said.

"We very much regret the proposed closure of 132 loss-making stores but it is, very sadly, an important step towards the regeneration of the business.”

He added: "I am confident that McColl’s can, in the Morrisons family, once again become a growing, thriving and vibrant convenience business serving local communities across the UK."

Founded in Bradford, West Yorkshire, Morrisons is the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket chain, with 497 sites across the country, serviced by more than 18,000 staff.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Life tough for millions of households, says Sainsbury's boss

Shoppers are "watching every penny and every pound", the boss of Sainsbury's has warned, as the supermarket revealed its profits had been hit by the rising cost of living. Simon Roberts said the grocer got "how tough it is for millions of households" and was trying to keep prices low.
The Independent

Tesco introduces new 28p car charge at supermarkets across UK

Tesco has introduced a fee of at least 28p for customers to charge their electric vehicles at their car parks.The supermarket has been Britain’s largest provider of free power for electric car owners since it began rolling out charging bays at its stores in 2018.With charging points at more than 550 of its UK stores, Tesco claims to have given customers enough electricity to travel some 86 million miles – the equivalent of looping the Earth’s surface nearly three and a half times.But now those wishing to charge their electric cars while they shop must pay at least 28p...
The Guardian

Christmas TV ads: M&S and Sainsbury’s launch early amid living costs crisis

The Christmas ad season has kicked off with big retailers including Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer altering their plans as a consequence of the cost of living crisis. M&S’s clothing and home advert, which last year had an extravaganza inspired by Singin’ in the Rain and Busby Berkeley’s 1930s showgirls, this year puts charitable causes at the heart of its ad.
AOL Corp

Bentley CEO: ‘Never seen spending patterns’ like this before with luxury consumer

For British luxury automaker Bentley (VOW.DE), 2022 may leave a strong 2021 in the dust. Through the first nine months of 2022, Bentley reported record operating profit of €575 million ($577,129,608), more than double the amount from a year ago. The previous full-year record high for operating profit was €389 million ($383,651,250.00). Revenue through the first nine months came in at €2.490 billion ($2,455,762,500.00), a jump of 28% from a year ago.
morningbrew.com

Tech layoffs came fast and furious on Thursday

In the span of a few hours yesterday, these headlines flashed across our screens:. Amazon pauses hiring for its corporate workforce. Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce. Dapper Labs, the NFT company behind NBA Top Shot, is laying off 22% of its workforce. But in this story, we’re going...
BBC

London Poppy Day: Rishi Sunak sells poppies at Tube station

Commuters at Westminster Tube station were given a surprise after the prime minister turned up to sell poppies. Rishi Sunak spoke to members of the public alongside Army personnel, while holding a tray of paper poppies during a brief appearance on Thursday morning. Mr Sunak's fundraising stint came during the...
NBC News

Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues

Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
BBC

Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed

Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
The Independent

Rail workers earn full pay for no work after strike suspension

Thousands of rail workers have spent the weekend doing nothing on full pay after the RMT union called off a series of national strikes at a few hours’ notice.In the days ahead many rail staff are likely to remain idle, with significant parts of Great Britain deprived of trains despite the industrial action being suspended.No trains will run in Devon or Cornwall on Monday, with drastically reduced services on many other lines. Rostering rules mean that train drivers cannot be called in at short notice.Yet much of the railway will be fully staffed:Many Network Rail signal boxes are staffed even though...
The Independent

Energy bills putting drivers off going electric

More than 70% of drivers have been put off owning an electric vehicle (EV) by increases in energy prices, a new survey suggests.An AA poll of more than 12,500 motorists indicated that rising energy bills are the main reason for not switching to an EV for 10% of people.A further 63% said the cost of electricity has made them more reluctant to buy an EV, but it is not the main reason for sticking with a conventionally-fuelled model.Nearly a quarter (24%) of those surveyed appear to be taking a long-term view, stating that they have not been put off going...
The Guardian

Friday briefing: The grim reality of what happens to migrants after they leave detention

Good morning. Yesterday afternoon, Suella Braverman visited the Manston asylum processing centre. The home secretary arrived from Dover, about 20 miles away, by Chinook helicopter. She didn’t speak to the media, instead issuing a statement saying she was “incredibly proud of the skill and dedication shown to tackle this challenging situation”. But the challenges show no sign of going away.
BBC

West Lane Hospital: Government apologises after teenager deaths

The government has apologised after an investigation found three teenage girls died after "multifaceted and systemic" failures in NHS mental health care. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17, and Emily Moore, 18, had complex mental health needs and were patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough. Health minister Maria Caulfield...
BBC

River Tees Academy Grangetown opens on temporary site

A school which is to offer 100 places for children with special educational needs will be "wonderful for the Tees Valley", its chairman has said. It was hoped River Tees Academy Grangetown would open in Alexandra Road but due to developer issues it was delayed until March 2024. Currently 32...
BBC

Menai Bridge closure worse than Covid for trade, says business owner

The closure of the Menai Bridge is a "disaster" and has been worse than Covid for local businesses, a gallery owner has said. It's been two weeks since the bridge, one of only two into Anglesey, closed to all traffic. Glyn Davies, a gallery owner from the town of Menai...
BBC

Fourth generation Wolverhampton butcher closes over energy bills

A fourth generation butcher said he has "shed a lot of tears" after rising bills forced him to shut up shop. Dan Bates runs Bates Butchers in Wolverhampton which was set up by his great grandmother in about 1930. After his energy bills shot up from £900 a month to...
cxmtoday.com

Grocery App Partners With Co-op

Grocery delivery app Getir is now stocking a broad range of Co-op products as part of a new partnership. Getir is piloting the new range in select stores across London, expanding to additional locations in the coming months – offering consumers across the capital the chance to trial the new combined offering.
BBC

Nottinghamshire care home rated inadequate by inspectors is closed

A care home that saw one of its managers resign during an inspection is due to close. Adbolton Hall care home in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, was labelled "inadequate" in all areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The BBC has been told 20 residents have now transferred to other care...
BBC

Canning Town: Restaurant shut by power cut has windows smashed in

A restaurant owner who was forced to close his business due a power cut says vandals have now damaged his property. Business owner Adam Beainy is one of around 100 people affected by the outage in Canning Town, east London. Mr Beainy said he had already lost about £20,000 due...
rsvplive.ie

Final warning for Ulster Bank customers as accounts to be frozen from next week

Ulster Bank account holders are being warned as they face their account being frozen next week. Ulster Bank announced in 2021 that they would be withdrawing from the Irish market. Customers have been urged for months to switch banks to avoid losing access to vital services. Ulster Bank intends to...
The Independent

The Independent

908K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy