Husky Rolling His Eyes at Owner Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'A Teenager'

A video of a 1-year-old dog appearing to "roll his eyes" at his owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it received at least 8 million views at the time of this writing.

The clip shared by TikTok user @bellaanddunks, shows a husky stretched on a sofa, as the owner taps one of his legs to get his attention.

A message overlaid on the video then reads: "Watch my husky roll his eyes at me, wait for it," as the dog is seen lifting his head up from the sofa. The husky appeared to roll his eyes at the owner before putting his head back down on the couch.

As hilarious as the husky's expression in the latest video may be, can dogs respond to humans in a deliberate manner?

A February 2021 article in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Psychology said that "the inner brow raiser" muscle movement—which enlarges the size of the orbital cavity, producing the so-called "puppy dog eyes"—appears to be an "integral feature of eye movements."

does he not know that i feed him & scoop his poop?!

The study said: "In domestic dogs, this expression was suggested to be enhanced by artificial selection and to play an important role in the dog-human relationship. Production of the inner brow raiser has been shown to be sensitive to the attentive stance of a human, suggesting a possible communicative function.

"Dogs' expression of the inner brow raiser differed significantly between the non-social and the social context; however, contrary to the prediction, dogs performed the inner brow raiser more frequently in the non-social context, regardless of the expected reward type, trial valence, subject sex, or age," the study found.

According to an October 2017 study in the peer-reviewed Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience, "dogs have been shown to excel in reading human social cues, including facial cues."

The study found that "dogs discriminated between human facial regions in their spontaneous viewing pattern and looked most to the eye region independently of facial expression."

The study also showed that oxytocin, known as the "love hormone," decreases "dogs' looking to the human faces expressing angry emotional expression."

In a February 2018 article for the American Kennel Club, Stephanie Gibeault, a certified professional dog trainer, said: "Oxytocin plays a key role in the relationship between people and dogs and is associated with love and trust. In fact, simply looking into your dog's eyes can release the hormone in both you and your pet."

The latest viral video, which was posted with a caption that read "does he not know that i feed him & scoop his poop?!," has seen several TikTok users in stitches.

In a comment that got 5,306 likes, user Salty wrote the dog must have been saying "Give it a rest, mom," and asked the original poster "Is your husky a teenager? [crying laughing emoji]."

The original poster replied: "Yes just turned one [wide-eyed worried face emoji] but I think this behavior will stay for good [because] of his breed [crying laughing emoji]."

In a comment that got 4,731 likes, user zoiesinclair381 said: "He really said 'this is getting old mom [eye rolling emoji]'."

The original poster replied: "When he does this I usually threaten to take him back to the breeder & that sometimes stops the attitude [crying laughing emojis]."

User treatdosy wrote: "Was not expecting a LEGIT eye roll [eye rolling and eyes closed laughing emojis]," in a comment that 3,506 likes.

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment. The latest video has not been independently verified.

