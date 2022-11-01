Read full article on original website
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man wins $75 million in largest payout in sports neeting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?
Did Migos rapper Takeoff leave behind a wife or kids when he died? Here's what we know about the artist's relationships.
Takeoff made eerie statement about death just one week before he was killed
Late Migos rapper Takeoff discussed wanting his “flowers” while he was still “here” just one week before dying in a shooting. While appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast alongside Quavo to promote their new projects as rap duo Unc & Phew, Takeoff opened up about wanting recognition for his talent while he was still alive. “One thing I really, really love about the project is how you [are] shining. Of course you were shining before, but I felt like you were dancing on this one,” co-host N.O.R.E. told Takeoff. “It was your time to prove. Is that something you had on your mind...
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Shereé Whitfield's Boyfriend Martell Holt's Ex-Lover Puts Him On Blast After He's Spotted Filming 'RHOA'
Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt was put on blast by his son's mother Arionne Curry after he was spotted filming Real Housewives of Atlanta with new flame Shereé Whitfield, RadarOnline.com has discovered. Curry vented her frustrations via Instagram Stories on Monday, showing several alleged "No Caller ID"...
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
'Superfly' actor and rapper sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for multiple rapes
Kaalan Walker, 27, was convicted of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.
Self-Shooter Charleston White Admits To Rape In Disturbing Resurfaced Video
Controversial yet popular YouTuber star Charleston White essentially admitted to committing rape in a resurfaced video. The post Self-Shooter Charleston White Admits To Rape In Disturbing Resurfaced Video appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ETOnline.com
Takeoff's Cause of Death Revealed
Takeoff died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Documents obtained by ET confirm that the 28-year-old Migos rapper died as a result of gunshot wounds to the head and torso. On Tuesday, Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed during a shooting at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death
see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
DJ Akademiks Says He Would Testify Against Lil Baby If He Goes to Court After It’s Only Me Disses
DJ Akademiks says if Lil Baby were to ever go to court, he would testify against the Atlanta rapper. The blogger has come out to say this after his name appeared in two diss lines on Baby's new album, It's Only Me. On Monday (Oct. 17), DJ Akademiks hit up...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”
Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
HipHopDX.com
Takeoff: Video Of Quavo In Heated Argument Prior To Fatal Shooting Surfaces
Houston, TX - A video showing Quavo in a heated argument moments before Takeoff was fatally shot has surfaced. In the clip obtained by TMZ, Quavo can be seen and heard arguing with someone outside the Houston bowling alley where his nephew and Migos groupmate was killed in the early hours of Tuesday (November 1).
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’
Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
Cops Say Argument Preceded Fatal Shooting of Migos Rapper Takeoff
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Tuesday afternoon that an argument preceded the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff but he didn’t believe the notoriously “peaceful” rapper would have been involved. The shock slaying occurred around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after a private party of about 40-50 people...
Snoop Dogg Admitted the Only Person to Ever Out-Smoke Him is Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson are known for their love of cannabis, but only one of the famous musicians is 'the greatest smoker of all time.'
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama
The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
hotnewhiphop.com
Inmate Claims He Is Tupac Reincarnated, Demands Access To Estate: Report
Tarnell Leon Jones says he is Tupac. Tupac Shakur may have died over two decades ago, but his presence still looms large over the hip hop industry. Tupac’s name is still treated with reverence, and his murder remains an endlessly beguiling tragedy. Of course, the attention and value tied...
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
