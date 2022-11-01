ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeoff made eerie statement about death just one week before he was killed

Late Migos rapper Takeoff discussed wanting his “flowers” while he was still “here” just one week before dying in a shooting. While appearing on the “Drink Champs” podcast alongside Quavo to promote their new projects as rap duo Unc & Phew, Takeoff opened up about wanting recognition for his talent while he was still alive. “One thing I really, really love about the project is how you [are] shining. Of course you were shining before, but I felt like you were dancing on this one,” co-host N.O.R.E. told Takeoff. “It was your time to prove. Is that something you had on your mind...
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out

Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Takeoff's Cause of Death Revealed

Takeoff died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Documents obtained by ET confirm that the 28-year-old Migos rapper died as a result of gunshot wounds to the head and torso. On Tuesday, Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed during a shooting at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death

see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”

Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
Takeoff: Video Of Quavo In Heated Argument Prior To Fatal Shooting Surfaces

Houston, TX - A video showing Quavo in a heated argument moments before Takeoff was fatally shot has surfaced. In the clip obtained by TMZ, Quavo can be seen and heard arguing with someone outside the Houston bowling alley where his nephew and Migos groupmate was killed in the early hours of Tuesday (November 1).
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama

The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

