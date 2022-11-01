ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Attacker who broke into Nancy Pelosi’s house wanted to hold her hostage and ‘break her kneecaps’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqUnK_0iuRfC3F00

Federal prosecutors say the man accused of attacking the husband of Nancy Pelosi with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the US House speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps”.

David DePape wanted to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions”, authorities said on Monday.

In a federal complaint, officials say the 42-year-old was carrying zip ties and tape in a backpack when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home on Friday morning before going upstairs where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping and demanded to talk to “Nancy”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney Laughs at Paul Pelosi Attack, Deletes Tweet

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) on Tuesday deleted a tweet mocking the assault of Paul Pelosi, husband of her colleague, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “LOL,” the congresswoman wrote on Friday while boosting a heavily photoshopped right-wing meme showing men with hammers standing in front of the alleged assailant’s Berkeley home. The tweet remained online for several days and, according to journalist Aaron Rupar, the GOP lawmaker turned off her Twitter replies after users called out the mocking tweet. By midday Tuesday, Tenney appeared to have altogether deleted the post without explanation, Rupar later noted..@claudiatenney posted this remarkably cruel tweet laughing at the brutal beating of her colleague's husband and then when people started dragging her for it, she turned off the replies instead of deleting. Cowardly. pic.twitter.com/n983b03etF— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Salon

Kari Lake blasted for "vile" joke about Pelosi attack — but it wasn't even the worst part

Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake speaks at Chauncey Social on October 7, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was on the receiving end of panel-wide condemnation on CNN on Tuesday morning after making a smirking joke about the violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at a campaign appearance.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mysterious Anonymous Sender Dumps Pages of Secret Kelly Loeffler Texts

Revealing text message conversations after the 2020 election compiled in 59 pages of documents were anonymously sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spilling details of former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The text trove “offers a rare peek into Loeffler’s private deliberations during her final weeks in office as she fought to hold onto her Senate seat while Trump and his allies cast doubt over the election results,” the newspaper reports. Among the notable texts are from Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who sends Loeffler a pointed message blaming her for the death threats she and her family received after former President Donald Trump made false claims the election had been rigged in the state. “I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family, from my husband , children and grandchildren,” she wrote. A spokesman for Raffensperger confirmed the texts to The New York Times, which also received the messages, while Loeffler spokeswoman Caitlin O’Dea told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the messages were a “desperate attempt to distract voters 20 days from the election.” The texts did not include any personal messages.Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Fox News comes under fire for airing Biden’s private voicemail for son about addiction

Fox News has faced massive backlash for airing an old and private voicemail from Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden.The conservative channel aired the voicemail on Monday, in which Mr Biden can be heard saying to his son: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”“It’s actually sad. Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun,” Fox News anchor...
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Stops The Show With A Prison Wish For Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump is like “spam come to life” for the increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories the former president has been spreading at his rallies. “Some idiot tells him something, and he runs with it,” Kimmel said. “He just keeps repeating it ― and none of that would excuse intentionally stealing and leaving classified documents laying around your golf course.”
Washington Examiner

The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio

Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Met With Oath Keepers Before Capitol Riot, Report Says

Prior to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Secret Service agents reached out to—and even met with—members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, according to any agency official. A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Oath Keeper members sometimes reached out to the agency with questions about rallies. “We are aware that individuals from the Oath Keepers have contacted us in the past to make inquiries,” the spokesperson said, adding that the outreach was standard practice for the agency to maintain intelligence on groups that plan to demonstrate. The Washington Post previously reported multiple contacts between the group and the agency. Several Oath Keepers, including its founder Stewart Rhodes, are on trial for seditious conspiracy for their role in the riots. Last week, a former member of the militia group testified that Rhodes suggested he had been in touch with Secret Service agents.Read it at CNN
WASHINGTON STATE
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Moment From Jan. 6 Hearings

Jimmy Kimmel said one part of Thursday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing likely made former President Donald Trump very uncomfortable. It was this moment, when Cassidy Hutchinson ― at the time and aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ― said Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was too embarrassed to admit it:
The Independent

The Independent

909K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy