Eco-friendly mother reveals tips that could save households hundreds and reduce carbon footprint

By Holly Patrick
 5 days ago
A mum has revealed eco-friendly tips she says could save households thousands of pounds a year.

Eff Coral, 30, from Sweden, began living an environmentally-friendly lifestyle three years ago, and owns a zero-waste business.

The mum-of-one says that making decisions such as selling her car, buying secondhand clothes and reusable nappies has saved her hundreds of pounds a month.

Footage shows her using homemade cleaning products and reusing coffee filters in a bid to be more eco-conscious.

“It’s about doing what we can,” Coral said.

