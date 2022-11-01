ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Gwyneth Paltrow Buckles Into Birkenstocks With Belted Cardigan for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Arrival

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oi2yr_0iuRfAHn00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwyneth Paltrow was photographed arriving at the ABC studios ahead of her latest appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The actress was part of the talk show’s Halloween episode and dressed as “Gwynnie the Pooh” for her interview.

Before recording her interview, the Oscar-winning actress took a casual approach to dressing and walked on-set in a comfortable ensemble, featuring black knee-length shorts. Layered atop was a red ribbed cardigan, given a chic spin with a matching wide fabric-covered buckled belt and glossy black buttons.

Finishing Paltrow’s outfit were two layered gold pendant necklaces, as well as a deep red lip, manicure and pedicure that perfectly matched her knitwear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Nk5P_0iuRfAHn00
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives to film “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on Oct. 31, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShxIW_0iuRfAHn00
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives to film “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on Oct. 31, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to footwear, the Goop founder strapped into a pair of Birkenstock sandals. Her Arizona style, part of the brand’s Il Dolce Far Niente, featured black leather uppers with two thick straps, each accented with a large gold buckle. Flat ridged soles in a matching black hue finished the set, giving it a chic base that was practical and comfortable. Though the set isn’t currently available, its predecessors — Birkenstock’s Arizona and Arizona Big Buckle sandals — can be found in a wide range of colors and finishes at retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ou9tI_0iuRfAHn00
A closer look at Paltrow’s Birkenstocks. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjNEz_0iuRfAHn00
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives to film “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on Oct. 31, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The “Shakespeare in Love” actress often opts for whimsical and slick footwear on the red carpet. Her ensembles are frequently paired with neutral, colorful or embellished stiletto sandals or pumps, hailing from luxury brands including Le Silla, Alexandre Birman and Gucci. She’s also been known to sport chic boots for formal occasions, like recent styles by Larroude. Off-duty, Paltrow’s footwear is equally wide-ranging, encompassing Alexander McQueen and Hoka One One sneakers, Roger Vivier loafers and Birkenstock sandals.

PHOTOS: Discover Paltrow’s red carpet style over the years in the gallery.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Chooses Risky Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals for Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mariah Carey was spotted alongside her boyfriend and professional dancer Bryan Tanaka leaving the St. Regis hotel in New York yesterday night. The pop diva was dressed in a sheer dress and sandals, making the most of her night out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Shines In Plunging Purple Dress & Red Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Heidi Klum shined on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight. The “America’s Got Talent” judge posed for photos in a purple sequin gown. The sparkling silhouette had a halter neck with a plunging deep V-neckline and a cinched waist. For glam, Klum went with her signature soft smokey eye, dust of blush and neutral matte pout. She styled her straight and let her bangs frame her face. Adding a pop of color to her look, the German supermodel coordinated her long red nails with her small...
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign

Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
shefinds

Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!

Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Hypebae

Rihanna Shows off Her Curves in the New Teaser Video for 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'

The grind never stops for Rihanna. The singer-slash-entrepreneur shared a promo video for the upcoming Savage X Fenty show in which she’s rocking lacy lingerie. “Rihanna presents Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” read the snippet intro, before unveiling the date. The fashion experience will air on Prime Video on November 9.
shefinds

'Today' Fans Are Emotional As Savannah Guthrie Steps Away From The Show To Receive Special Honor

Savannah Guthrie has sparked concern from fans after she was noticeably absent from The Today Show on Thursday, October 20th, leading viewers of the top-rated morning show to speculate about her whereabouts. The absence comes after months of reports that the journalist has been feuding with her co-lead anchor Hoda Kotb. Although Guthrie recently called the rumors “silly” in an interview with ET during BravoCon last week, Today viewers are still sounding off online.
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
shefinds

3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary

Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Footwear News

Footwear News

165K+
Followers
19K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy