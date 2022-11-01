Kendall Jenner Pokes Fun at Herself in Cucumber Costume With Latex Leggings & Boots for Halloween

Kendall Jenner proved she’s in on the joke this Halloween.

The model posted to her social media on Monday for the spooky holiday. In a TikTok video, she was seen posing in an oversized cucumber costume, nodding to the viral video of herself from “The Kardashians” season one where she cut a cucumber so awkwardly that her mom, Kris offered to get the chef for help. Fans of the show noticed the scene right away and were quick to make jokes about Jenner.

Her costume consisted of a cucumber slice with arm holes and leg holes, as well as a hole at the top for Jenner’s head. She held a knife as well.

Under the cucumber costume, Jenner added dark green latex pantaleggings to complete the veggie look. The pants reached her shoes, which were a heeled pointed toe boot.

♬ original sound – Julian Burzynski

This isn’t the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum’s only costume this year. Over the weekend, she dressed as Jessie from “Toy Story 2.” She revamped the cowgirl attire with micro-length shorts cinched with a brown belt covered in cow-printed chaps, paired with a white and yellow crop top with off-the-shoulder sleeves. She also added a wide-bring red western hat and brown boots.

Jenner is known for having a versatile wardrobe. The reality superstar enjoys stepping out in plunging dresses, chic trench coats and slacks, she also likes to keep several cozy pieces in rotation. Her footwear choices usually include Bottega Veneta clogs, leather boots and strappy sandals. She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance and Off-White.

PHOTOS: Discover the top celebrity Halloween costumes this year in the gallery.