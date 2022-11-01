ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Pokes Fun at Herself in Cucumber Costume With Latex Leggings & Boots for Halloween

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17FsYb_0iuRf9UJ00

Kendall Jenner proved she’s in on the joke this Halloween.

The model posted to her social media on Monday for the spooky holiday. In a TikTok video, she was seen posing in an oversized cucumber costume, nodding to the viral video of herself from “The Kardashians” season one where she cut a cucumber so awkwardly that her mom, Kris offered to get the chef for help. Fans of the show noticed the scene right away and were quick to make jokes about Jenner.

Her costume consisted of a cucumber slice with arm holes and leg holes, as well as a hole at the top for Jenner’s head. She held a knife as well.

Under the cucumber costume, Jenner added dark green latex pantaleggings to complete the veggie look. The pants reached her shoes, which were a heeled pointed toe boot.

♬ original sound – Julian Burzynski

This isn’t the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum’s only costume this year. Over the weekend, she dressed as Jessie from “Toy Story 2.” She revamped the cowgirl attire with micro-length shorts cinched with a brown belt covered in cow-printed chaps, paired with a white and yellow crop top with off-the-shoulder sleeves. She also added a wide-bring red western hat and brown boots.

Jenner is known for having a versatile wardrobe. The reality superstar enjoys stepping out in plunging dresses, chic trench coats and slacks, she also likes to keep several cozy pieces in rotation. Her footwear choices usually include Bottega Veneta clogs, leather boots and strappy sandals. She also appreciates trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance and Off-White.

PHOTOS: Discover the top celebrity Halloween costumes this year in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Megan Fox Goes As Pamela Anderson in 7-Inch Pleaser Heels & Machine Gun Kelly Transforms Into Tommy Lee for Halloween

Channeling Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Megan Fox and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, mastered the art of couples costumes at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles last night. Fox and MGK recreated the same outfit worn by Anderson and Lee during the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opening party in Las Vegas, in 1995. Fox went platinum blond for the occasion with a bodycon dress and towering footwear in order to capture the “Baywatch” star’s essence. Her costume consisted of a pink and red latex minidress with a plunging halter-style neckline. The “Jennifer’s Body” star recreated Pam Anderson’s signature makeup with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Demi Moore Teased Fans By Wearing an Unzipped Jacket With Nothing Underneath

Demi Moore is 59 years old and proving that she’s feeling fabulous in this season of life. She’s happy, healthy, and fit — and she loves to share those moments with her Instagram followers (who don’t seem to mind either).  Her latest snapshot in cold-weather gear would probably melt any snow bank on a freezing day. The first image shows Moore bundled up in a striking orange hoodie with her hair stylishly mussed up as she stares soulfully into the camera. That isn’t the only photo she’s gifting her fans, who, if they are smart, will swipe over to see the...
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
wegotthiscovered.com

Saweetie vs. Kim Kardashian: Who wore Mystique for Halloween best?

When beautiful and powerful feminist icon Kim Kardashian showed up to a Halloween party dressed as Mystique from the X-Men, she turned heads – because it turned out it wasn’t a costume party. Her blue body paint and flaming red hair was definitely the standout of Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday bash, if not quite in the way KK had intended, and it still managed to win her a coveted spot on WeGotThisCovered’s “Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022” list.
Vogue Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date

After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
shefinds

Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!

Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
shefinds

3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Elle

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Jessie From 'Toy Story' Costume

The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians and Jenners love to make a big deal out of Halloween, and Kendall finally posted her 2022 entry to the genre on Instagram. The model dressed up as the Toy Story character Jessie, a spunky cowgirl with red hair, which Kendall wore a braided red wig to emulate. The costume deviated from the original a bit and got pretty sexy.
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Shines In Plunging Purple Dress & Red Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Heidi Klum shined on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight. The “America’s Got Talent” judge posed for photos in a purple sequin gown. The sparkling silhouette had a halter neck with a plunging deep V-neckline and a cinched waist. For glam, Klum went with her signature soft smokey eye, dust of blush and neutral matte pout. She styled her straight and let her bangs frame her face. Adding a pop of color to her look, the German supermodel coordinated her long red nails with her small...
Footwear News

Footwear News

165K+
Followers
19K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy