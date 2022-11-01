ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyra Sedgwick Movie ‘Space Oddity’ Lands With Samuel Goldwyn Films

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has picked up North American rights to Kyra Sedgwick ’s second feature directorial, Space Oddity , based on Rebecca Banner’s Black List script.

Planets and lives collide as Alex (Kyle Allen) longs to travel to outer space and finally gets the opportunity to do so thanks to a privately-funded Mars colonization program. In the midst of his rigorous preparation, he meets Daisy (Alexandra Shipp), the new girl in town who’s trying to start over. The two wayward souls connect in unexpected ways, both of them harboring secrets that they’re desperately trying to overcome. However, when questions about the legitimacy of the program and the future of his parents’ flower farm begin to crop up, Alex finds himself questioning whether it’s easier to confront his past or fly away into the stars. The movie also stars Madeline Brewer ( The Handmaid’s Tale ), Carrie Preston ( The Good Fight ), Simon Helberg ( Annette ) and Kevin Bacon ( City on a Hill ).

The pic had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this past summer.

“We are thrilled to bring Kyra Sedgwick’s feature film to audiences,” said Peter Goldwyn, president of Samuel Goldwyn Films. “ Space Oddity has so many facets that seamlessly combine into a warm, engaging picture – swaying easily from a charming romance to a larger tale of the state of our world and the possibilities it holds.”

“Samuel Goldwyn Films is a dream distributor for me, as I’ve been such a fan of their films for many years.  I’m grateful for their support and enthusiasm for Space Oddity .  This film means the world to us and we can’t wait to share it with audiences,” said Sedgwick.

Space Oddity was produced by Valerie Stadler, Sedgwick and Meredith Bagby of Big Swing Productions. Additional producers include Richard Arlook, Jack Greenbaum, Mark Maxey and Mickey Schiff and executive producers are Paolo Mottola Jr., Joe Z. Crosby, Ibrahim Alhusseini, JL Pomeroy, Daryl Roth and Brent Emery. Stefanie Visser edited the film with cinematography by Alar Kivilo. REI Co-Op Studios also serves as an EP on the film to show how mainstream films can impact change and elevate current topics including Climate Change and protecting the environment. Travis Bacon, the son of Bacon and Sedgwick, is one of the composers on the film Scott Hedrick.

The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and CAA Media Finance negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.

