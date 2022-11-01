ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Renewed For Second Season Ahead Of November Premiere on Starz

By Lynette Rice
 4 days ago
Starz is already smitten with its Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont: The network has renewed Dangerous Liaisons for a second season, ahead of its November debut.

“Dangerous Liaisons is addictive, provocative and beautifully rendered,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at Starz. “This prelude to the famed 18th century novel illuminates pre-revolution Paris at its most decadent. We are confident that by the end of season one viewers will be craving more scheming and seduction.”

The drama stars Alice Englert as the Marquise de Merteuil and Nicholas Denton as Vicomte de Valmont. It focuses on the origin story of the two iconic characters when they met on the eve of the revolution in Paris. The series also stars Kosar Ali, Carice Van Houten, Hilton Pelser, Fisayo Akinade, Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Tom Wlaschiha.

The first season consists of eight episodes and is from showrunner Harriet Warner, Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment and Tony Krantz’s Flame Ventures in association with Lionsgate TV. It was created and written by Warner, who also executive produces alongside Callendar, Krantz, Scott Huff, Bethan Jones, and Christopher Hampton.

“We’re greatly appreciative to Starz and Lionsgate for their ongoing support of the show. We’re very excited to share Harriet Warner’s brilliant vision for season two, which will see our world expand and the relationships between our characters deepen in thrilling, dangerous new ways,” said Callender.

Season one will premiere Sunday, Nov. 6 at midnight on the Starz app and on Starz streaming. On linear, it will debut on the network at 8:00 PM ET/PT . Season two is expected to begin production in early 2023 in Prague, Czech Republic.

