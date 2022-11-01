ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This Is The Best Thanksgiving Side Dish In Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Although turkey might be the centerpiece of many people's Thanksgiving feasts, we would argue the best parts of the meal are actually the sides. The sides are what makes every Thanksgiving dinner menu unique, as the dishes often vary depending on where you live in the United States.

That being said, there are a few side dishes that are beloved throughout the county: Mashed potatoes took the top spot as the most popular Thanksgiving side dish, while mac and cheese came in as the second most popular.

Eat This, Not That! recently cultivated a list of the best sides from each state . Here's how they compiled their data:

"Thanks to Zippia, which used Google Trends to determine the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes across the country, we have plenty of insight into T-Day trends. The biggest surprise? Although cranberry sauce is typically considered the quintessential Thanksgiving side dish, only one state favors the jellied sauce. Meanwhile, casseroles of all kinds are far more popular than some of us may have expected."

Without further ado, the best Thanksgiving side dish from Michigan is: Green Bean Casserole . How do you feel about the dish? Let us know down in the comments below!

BGR.com

If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out

Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
