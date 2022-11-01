Drake’s Nocta x Nike Air Force 1 Collab Is Reportedly Releasing Next Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Drake’s long-awaited Nike Air Force 1 sneaker collaboration may finally be hitting retail soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Ovrnunder.io revealed on Instagram yesterday that the Nocta x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Certified Lover Boy” collab will launch next month.

Drake’s Nocta x Nike Air Force 1 Low features a traditional all-white color scheme, but the look of the shoe is elevated with premium tumbled leather throughout the entirety of the upper. The collab also features special Nocta branding on the heel tab and footbed. Rounding out the look is an all-white midsole while special heart details appear on the outsole, replacing the stars that are traditionally featured at the forefoot.

Nocta was created in collaboration between the top-charting rapper Drake and Nike, which was unveiled in December 2020. Since the launch of the Swoosh’s sub-label, the duo has released several apparel collections including an original sneaker dubbed the Nocta x Nike Hot Step Air Terra.

“NOCTA is a realization of all these thoughts and everything I had hoped for — from the culture it’s rooted in to the product and, most important, to the partnership and scale that allows me to share it with the world,” Drake said in a statement about Nocta in 2020. “NOCTA is about creating something for people on the move. People who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next.”

According to @Ovrnunder.io on Instagram, the Nocta x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Certified Lover Boy” will be released via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on Dec. 2 for $160. At the time of publication, the release details have not yet been announced by the Swoosh.