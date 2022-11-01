ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Christmas (Shopping) Has Come Early for Disney+ Subscribers

By Wilson Chapman
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

The holiday season is upon us — and Disney wants to make sure that you’re spending your Christmas shopping budget on their products. On Tuesday, the company launched a special promo that will allow subscribers of the Disney+ streaming service to purchase special merchandise before it becomes publicly available.

Described as a “limited test,” the promotion begins runs from November 1-8, and allows any Disney+ user in the United States with a profile verified as being 18 or older to purchase select merchandise and products before their official retail launch. These products can be found on a section of the official shopDisney website, or through special QR codes in the details pages of related Disney+ titles.

Items on sale include tie-in merchandise and products related to franchises like “Star Wars,” “Frozen,” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. These products range from a $25 dollar “Wakanda Forever” themed jigsaw puzzle to a $375 dollar “Star Wars” lightsaber set. Two products — lightsabers and a doll signed by Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka from “Star Wars” — have already sold out on the website. In addition, the promotion features exclusive access to made-to-order t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies featuring designs from animated films “Lightyear” and “Frozen 2.”

“Special access to this curated collection of merchandise for the upcoming holiday season is the latest example of the many ways we experiment with how to improve the user experience on Disney+, which includes enhancing the benefits of being a subscriber,” Disney+ president Alisa Bowen said in a statement. “We’re excited to collaborate with shopDisney to explore how we can potentially better serve our audiences by expanding the ways they get to interact with the stories and characters they love on Disney+.”

“ShopDisney has all of the products to bring your favorite Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic stories to life,” Disney Global Retail EVP Naveen Seshadri added. “By providing our Disney+ subscribers special access to curated merchandise on shopDisney, we are uncovering new ways for our fans to shop and further connect content and commerce.”

This new promotion may be a savvy play from Disney to encourage more signups to Disney+, which has emerged as one of the largest streamers in the business behind Netflix and Amazon Prime, with around 152 million subscribers worldwide and roughly 45 million in North America. But those numbers also means continuous growth becomes difficult, with growing concern that the service has essentially maxed out its numbers in the U.S. — and then there is the possibility of a recession . Disney+ has previously offered promotions to Disney+ subscribers that have given them discounts at Walt Disney World hotels in Florida.

Below is a list of — and direct links to — the available products. To purchase, visit shopDisney.com/DisneyPlusSpecialAccess .

“The Mandalorian” DarkSaber Legacy Set
Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi Battle of the Heroes Legacy Lightsaber Set
Doctor Strange Cloak
Scarlet Witch Ear Headband
Captain Carter Vibranium Shield
Black Panther Collectible Mask
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Artist Series Jacket
World of Wakanda Artist Series Puzzle
“Lightyear” t-shirts and hoodies
“Frozen” t-shirts and sweatshirts

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

CNN’s New Morning Show Is Not Off to a Sunny Start in Ratings

CNN’s new-look morning show needs an early jolt of caffeine. The ratings are in for “CNN This Morning” with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, and they got off to a rough start, lagging behind not only rivals like “Fox & Friends” and “Morning Joe” but also its predecessor on CNN, “New Day.” “CNN This Morning’ debuted to an average of 387,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen numbers. Of that all-in tally, 71,000 came from the key news demographic of adults 25-54. On its final day of Halloween, “New Day” averaged 353,000 total viewers; of that number, 75,000 came from...
IndieWire

Peacock to Become Streaming Home to Hallmark Movies and Series

It’s not even November, but Peacock is getting ready for the holidays. The streamer has inked a deal with Hallmark Media to become the main home for the company’s original programming — including its many popular holiday films. Starting November 2, Peacock will host a dedicated hub for Hallmark Media movies and TV shows. The hub will give subscribers the ability to watch live simulcasts of Hallmark Media’s three major channels: Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. New premiere shows and movies — including the long-running “When Calls the Heart” and 2023 primetime premieres “Ride” and “The Way...
IndieWire

Matthew Weiner: It Was ‘Disappointing’ That HBO Didn’t Even Read the ‘Mad Men’ Pilot

After writing “The Sopranos” episodes, Matthew Weiner thought he was part of the HBO “family.” However, the “Mad Men” creator revealed that new executive management at the network following visionary Chris Albrecht’s exit led to him being ignored, per the new book “It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO” by Felix Gillette and John Koblin. According to the oral history of the network, then-HBO President Carolyn Strauss “snubbed” Weiner and HBO did not even respond to the “Mad Men” pitch, despite “The Sopranos” showrunner David Chase urging “everyone at the network to give it a look.” Weiner recalled, “It...
TechCrunch

Hulu raises its subscription prices today

Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yahoo!

Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!

Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
IndieWire

IndieWire

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy