Big Y Chowder Pot Love for Local Vendor of the Month!

November is here and this month’s Big Y Love for Local feature is Chowder Pot.

Listen here for Renee's interview with Dennis Lonogo, the owner of Chowder Pot of Hartford!

Chowder Pot, located in Hartford, Connecticut, prides itself on a variety of homemade soups. Choose from clam chowder and lobster bisque. Choose one of their great soups for a quick and easy addition to your next meal! Pick some up on your next trip to Big Y World Class Market.

It’s More than Food, it’s supporting locals.

Enter under the contests page for a chance to win a $150 Gift Card!