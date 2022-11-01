ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Big Y Chowder Pot Love for Local Vendor of the Month!

By Lynnsey Spader
WKSS KISS 95-7
WKSS KISS 95-7
 5 days ago

November is here and this month’s Big Y Love for Local feature is Chowder Pot.

Listen here for Renee's interview with Dennis Lonogo, the owner of Chowder Pot of Hartford!

Chowder Pot, located in Hartford, Connecticut, prides itself on a variety of homemade soups. Choose from clam chowder and lobster bisque. Choose one of their great soups for a quick and easy addition to your next meal! Pick some up on your next trip to Big Y World Class Market.

It’s More than Food, it’s supporting locals.

Enter under the contests page for a chance to win a $150 Gift Card!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfu9G_0iuRf0Xm00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Wolf

Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut

Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

These CT restaurants and caterers will make your Thanksgiving dinner

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let the experts do the work for Thanksgiving. These Connecticut restaurants and caterers will roast your turkey, bake your pies and serve you cocktails, so you can relax and enjoy family time. Artisan Restaurant in Southport hosts a three-course...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

From Instagram to TikTok, CT food reviewer David Milton goes viral

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Born and raised in Hartford, David Milton went from taking food pictures for fun on Instagram to going viral on TikTok. Milton would post pictures and videos of his food on social media and his followers would ask him, “Where can I get this at?”
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Glastonbury among two new Trader Joe's locations in New England

Trader Joe's recently announced that it is adding a Glastonbury location to its roster of grocery stores. On Oct. 28, The grocery chain announced on its website that the Glastonbury location would be at 400 Hebron Ave. The site said that the Trade Joe's would open some time in 2023, and a contact for the chain said there were no formal estimates on exactly when in the year it will open.
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

News 8’s news director being inducted into the Silver Circle

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 has some very exciting news to announce. Our news director, Chuck Carter, is being inducted into The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Boston/New England Chapter Silver Circle. Chuck will receive the Silver Circle award during a ceremony in December. The Silver Circle is an honor society […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WSBS

This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America

As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
milfordmirror.com

Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says

Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
GUILFORD, CT
zip06.com

Robert Tanari: a Simple Life With a Little Bit of Luck

Robert Tanari received the nickname of “Tippy” at a very young age. He got it from his friends after a game of chicken fighting, when being knocked down by his opponent, falling on his bottom and spinning like a top. “They started calling me ‘Topser,’ then went to...
EAST HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Dakin caring for 9 dogs rescued from overcrowded breeder in midwest

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dogs rescued from overcrowded breeders in the Midwest will soon be up for adoption in western Massachusetts and the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield has been caring for the pups. Inside one of the wards of Dakin, there are poodle mixes, mini-labradoodles, mini-Aussiedoodles, and shih tzus...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Man falls down 30-foot well while blowing leaves in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was not injured after falling down a 30-foot well while blowing leaves Thursday evening in Ledyard, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to Arrowhead Drive at about 7 p.m. to rescue the man. Police at the scene said that the man was alert, but stuck in the well. A […]
LEDYARD, CT
WKSS KISS 95-7

WKSS KISS 95-7

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 95-7 plays All The Hits and features Courtney & KISS in the Morning. KISS 95-7 is an iHeartRadio station in Hartford, Connecticut.

 https://kiss957.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy