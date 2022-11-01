ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People in power 'do not prioritise' climate crisis, says Greta Thunberg

By Holly Patrick
 5 days ago

People in power are “not prioritising” the climate crisis, Greta Thunberg has said ahead of Cop27 in Egypt.

The 19-year-old activist has said that she will not be attending the climate summit, where governments gather to agree steps to limit global temperature rises, which she labelled a “greenwashing” event.

Speaking on This Morning on 1 November, Ms Thunberg said: “The people in power do not really prioritise the climate crisis and have proven time and time again that their priorities are somewhere else entirely, they would rather stay in power and serve the forces of greed.”

Comments / 10

Omeros
5d ago

Climate what ? Does she have any degree in anything? Is she a scientist?🤣🤣🤣

Reply(1)
14
