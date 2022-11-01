Read full article on original website
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Assistant Coach Trolls Joey McGuire for ‘Everything Runs Through Lubbock’ Video
TCU didn’t look great, but did enough to pick up a 34-24 win over Texas Tech on Saturday. And as the rivalry continues to build between these two teams, TCU assistant coach Eron Hodges had some fun at Tech’s expense after the game. Hodge brought up the video...
texastech.com
PREVIEW: No. 25 Red Raiders open against Demons
Texas Tech begins its 98th season of basketball on a 21-game home winning streak after going 18-0 at the United Supermarkets Arena last season. The No. 25-ranked Red Raiders, who have won 22 straight season openers, start this year by hosting Northwestern State at 8 p.m. on Monday at the USA following the women's program hosting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 5:30 p.m. in a non-conference doubleheader.
2023 WR Decommits From Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech is doing good things on the field, but they just lost a commitment from their 2023 class of recruits.
KCBD
End Zone: Thursday, November 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights. Hart 73 Cotton Center 13 (Longhorns finish 6-4 first winning season in 18 years)
WFAA
TCU-Texas Tech tickets are going to cost a pretty penny
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU looks to continue its undefeated season on Saturday as the Horned Frogs host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Horned Frogs were ranked No. 7 nationally in the season's inaugural College Football Playoff rankings, so getting tickets to the upcoming game are going to be pricey.
An Open Letter to Whoever is in Charge of Texas Tech Football’s Uniforms
First of all, you guys rock. The guys always look prepared. That being said, the throwback uniforms are so much better than the ones that are used in the normal rotation. Please make the "throwbacks" the full-time uniforms. Texas Tech's color scheme is the best in sports. You literally cannot...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Sonny Dykes Credits Gary Patterson For Why He Picked TCU Over Texas Tech
Sonny Dykes and TCU are a match made in heaven through eight games as the Horned Frogs are undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. There were questions about the fit coming into the season, but Dykes has silenced all the doubters and has TCU playing the best it has in five years.
Lucky in Lubbock: South Plains lottery winners through the years
Here's a list of lottery winners in the Lubbock area
This Gorgeous Buffalo Springs Lake House Has a Modern Twist
If you want to live away from the city, surrounded by nature, and able to enjoy the water, Buffalo Springs is a great option. It is close enough to Lubbock that you can enjoy the lake life while still having the benefits of a larger city nearby. There is currently...
Seagraves, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 5 people injured in early morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Five people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning. A man who escaped federal custody in 2021 and an accused murderer has been sentenced. While staying at a halfway house, he got into a car and left. While on the run,...
Daylight Saving Time Is Incredibly Dumb, And Lubbock Doesn’t Need To Participate.
Yeah, we've been through this before, and I'm planning on dying on this hill. Yes, we've all heard the old line of bullcrap: "Spring forward. Fall back." Twice a year, we go through a time-honored ritual of needing to reset the clocks on all of our non-internet connected devices, such as microwaves, VCRs (editor's note: OK, Boomer), car stereos, all because of this fallacy that we really, seriously need more daylight in the afternoon during the summer so that farmers and ranchers can work later into the day.
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area
A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Don't want to cook for Thanksgiving? These Lubbock restaurants are ready to serve you and your loved ones. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
Odessa 5-year-old battles RSV
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 5-year-old Odessa girl named Quinn is currently recovering in a Lubbock hospital from a severe case of RSV and other diseases like Pneumonia, but back here in the basin, Quinn’s aunt Ashlee is thanking the community for its generosity. Ashlee Groves tells ABC Big 2 News that West Texas really stepped […]
Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?
With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Evening Weather Update: November 3rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Breezy with storms east. Low of 52°. Winds S→W 18-22 MPH. Tomorrow: Isolated showers and strong winds. High of ↓63°. Winds W 20-25 MPH. Scattered showers and storms are expected...
21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022
It is that time of the year again. With everything changing more and more people are closing for the holidays. Here are the places we know in Lubbock will be closed for Thanksgiving and their times for Black Friday. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. Want Local...
Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
