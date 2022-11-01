Marathon Petroleum joins the Big Oil profit party

FINDLAY — Marathon Petroleum Co. posted whopping profits in the third quarter, joining the other major oil companies in profiting from high demand and constrained supply.

Net income jumped six-fold in the quarter to $4.48 billion, or $9.06 per share, compared with net income of $694 million, or $1.09 per share, in the year-earlier third quarter.

Skyrocketing profits by oil companies prompted President Joe Biden Monday to threaten them with a windfall profit tax if they didn’t start lowering prices at the pump. He accused the companies of “war profiteering” by taking advantage of supply constrained that he said stemmed from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The oil companies, meantime, argue that the administration has discouraged oil exploration and fracking for renewables, resulting in tight supplies and refinery limitations.

While net profits at Marathon Petroleum soared six-fold, revenue increased 45 percent in the third quarter to $47.24 billion.

Exxon Mobil reported record profits last week, posting third-quarter net income of $19.7 billion. Shell and Chevron also boasted huge profit increases in the third quarter.