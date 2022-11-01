Read full article on original website
Police investigating after someone opens fire in San Antonio bar parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting in a bar parking lot overnight Friday. Just after 1:30 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Vibes Bar and Grill for a reported shooting.
1 dead after driver loses control and drives off bridge, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A driver is dead after they lost control of their vehicle and drove off a bridge on I-37, officials say. Just before 11:30 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to I-37 and Southton Road for a reported crash. Police said a...
2 dead after SUV crashes and falls onto train tracks, gets hit by train
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were killed Friday evening after their SUV flew off of an embankment, landed on train tracks, then got hit by a train in San Antonio, officials say. San Antonio Police said they originally received a call that a black Land Rover was driving erratically causing people to drive into the shoulder on I-35.
Solving the mystery: Loud booms in Stone Oak
SAN ANTONIO — It's a story that had many of you chiming in online. Stone Oak neighbors are trying to figure out the noise that's keeping them up at night. Not even five minutes following our initial report on this, e-mails came flooding in from viewers pitching theories of what the "booming" sounds could be.
New soda shop business brings flavorful drink options to north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — When Texas native Roman Huerta came back to the Lone Star state for a visit from Utah, he was instantly reminded of how hot Texas gets. It was then and there that the idea for a refreshing business was born. "So this is Drank., as it...
Midnight Rodeo dancehall a smoldering ruin after early-morning fire
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters worked for several hours to put out a massive fire at the former dancehall Midnight Rodeo Wednesday morning, first arriving around 4:30 a.m. as smoke was billowing out of the business. The San Antonio Fire Department said it's possible the fire started around 11 p.m....
San Antonio trash collection days to change for thousands Monday
Some 80 percent of customers will have new trash collection days.
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
Man in hospital after being run over by Jeep, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital recovering after being run over by a Jeep Thursday night, police say. Around 10:40 p.m., Leon Valley Police responded to the intersection of Loop 410 and Bandera for reports of a man laying in the intersection. Witnesses say they saw...
Police looking for man involved of theft of three cars from local tire shop
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a man who they say was involved in a burglary of a San Antonio tire shop. They say the burglary took place in the 7000 block of San Pedro Avenue, which is near the intersection with Oblate. San Antonio police say the...
The second annual Southside Book Fair is coming soon
SAN ANTONIO — Mark your calendars book lovers as the second annual Southside Book Fair is coming on November 12. Beginning at 10 a.m., this free book fair will feature some of Texas' and the south side's best authors for a meet-and-greet and autograph book session. In total, there...
Argument about drinking leads to stabbing, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed Wednesday morning following an argument about whether to continue drinking or not, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Poplar for a reported stabbing. Police said the victim had multiple cuts all over his body as well as having been stabbed in the chest.
Fire destroys legendary San Antonio country music nightspot
The cause of a predawn three alarm fire that completely destroyed Midnight Rodeo on Nacogdoches Road on the Northeast Side remains under investigation. More than 50 fire units responded to the blaze. It was first reported around 4:20 Wednesday morning. Firefighters contained the fire around 10 a.m., according to Woody...
Midnight Rodeo in San Antonio was more than just a building to some people
SAN ANTONIO — An iconic dancehall is demolished. Midnight Rodeo is now just a pile of rubble. The massive fire was no easy task for firefighters, which destroyed the legendary nightspot. From dark-to-day, crews spent hours putting out the flames that tore through the building. The smoke filled the...
79-year-old woman pinned underneath car after it crashes through house, driver runs away
SAN ANTONIO — A 79-year-old woman is in the hospital Thursday morning after being pinned underneath a car that crashed through her east side house, police said. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive for the crash. Police said a man drove into the home, running over the 79-year-old victim along with leaving the passenger of the vehicle trapped inside. Police say the driver ran off.
Police make arrest in October near-north-side killing
SAN ANTONIO — A 38-year-old man was arrested for murder after a shooting death just north of downtown last month, SAPD says, but a motive remains unclear. Jose Gerardo Gonzalez was taken into custody in west Bexar County. SAPD spokesperson Jennifer Rodriguez said officers arrived to the 1600 block...
Texas father accused of attacking family, police say
An investigation is underway as police in Texas say a man was apprehended after his wife and two children were stabbed.
New Orleans-style food truck serving gumbo, catfish, loaded banana pudding | Neighborhood Eats
SCHERTZ, Texas — We all know Mardi Gras happens once a year. But, one Texas food truck serving New Orleans style cuisine is bringing the party year-round with their unique, fun foods. We checked out NOLA Bayou Bites on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. The truck moves...
Driver flees after crashing car into East Side home, pinning woman under vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver who crashed their car into an East Side home, pinning a resident underneath the vehicle. The crash happened at 12:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive, near South Grimes Street. Police said the...
The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio
We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
