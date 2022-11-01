ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Solving the mystery: Loud booms in Stone Oak

SAN ANTONIO — It's a story that had many of you chiming in online. Stone Oak neighbors are trying to figure out the noise that's keeping them up at night. Not even five minutes following our initial report on this, e-mails came flooding in from viewers pitching theories of what the "booming" sounds could be.
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
tpr.org

Fire destroys legendary San Antonio country music nightspot

The cause of a predawn three alarm fire that completely destroyed Midnight Rodeo on Nacogdoches Road on the Northeast Side remains under investigation. More than 50 fire units responded to the blaze. It was first reported around 4:20 Wednesday morning. Firefighters contained the fire around 10 a.m., according to Woody...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

79-year-old woman pinned underneath car after it crashes through house, driver runs away

SAN ANTONIO — A 79-year-old woman is in the hospital Thursday morning after being pinned underneath a car that crashed through her east side house, police said. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive for the crash. Police said a man drove into the home, running over the 79-year-old victim along with leaving the passenger of the vehicle trapped inside. Police say the driver ran off.
San Antonio Current

The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio

We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
