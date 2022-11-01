Read full article on original website
athensceo.com
College Factory Hosts Go Succeed College and Career Symposium
College Factory is hosting its 2nd annual Go Succeed College and Career Symposium. This free event will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Athens Community Career Academy (440 Dearing Ext, Athens, GA 30606). Registration is required. College Factory’s annual Symposium is a special...
athensceo.com
UGA Students Win Capital One College Bowl
The University of Georgia is adding a new trophy to its case. On Friday, October 28, three University of Georgia students clinched a victory in the Capital One College Bowl, a multi-week trivia competition hosted by Peyton Manning and Cooper Manning. Broadcast nationally on NBC, juniors Aidan Leahy, Elijah Odunade and Layla Parsa defeated reigning College Bowl champion Columbia University and will each receive $125,000 in scholarship winnings for their success.
wuga.org
ACC suspends eviction program after nonprofit comes up $38,000 short
Athens tenants’ housing security is at stake after an eviction prevention program fails to document their finances. The ACC Housing and Community Development Department halted the program on Oct. 24 after Athenian First Development Corp., an affordable housing consulting nonprofit, failed to provide documentation for more than $100,000 in expenditures, according to a message from ACC Manager Blaine Williams to the Mayor and Commission. The discrepancy was originally reported in Flagpole.
valdostatoday.com
King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility
ATLANTA – King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
northgeorgialiving.com
Oconee County: No Need to Go Far to Get Outdoors
Looking for a close-to-home vacation or a stay near nature on a city trip? An hour east of Atlanta and eight miles south of Athens, take the scenic route to Oconee County, Georgia, where visitors can enjoy active outdoor pursuits. Ranging from sedate to cardio-workout, here are just a few of the ways to enjoy the outdoors in Oconee County.
Red and Black
Tarot card and crystal skull showcase highlights occult in Athens
In a case to the right of the entrance of the Lyndon House Arts Center sit tarot decks and crystal skulls. Carrie Slayton’s collection is on display as part of the Collections From Our Community exhibit. Open since Sept. 7, this display presents some of Slayton’s personal collection of over 200 tarot decks.
Angry, worried Gwinnett County parents demand tougher discipline of students who are disruptive, violent
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of parents, angry and worried, demanded action Wednesday night from the Gwinnett County Schools superintendent to keep their children’s schools safe, and free of violent crime. The superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts said the schools are in crisis because of violent students, even though...
Red and Black
UGA blotter: trespassers damage gate at Club Sports Complex and more
A UGA professor met with UGAPD at approximately 9 a.m. on Oct. 27 to discuss an unknown trespasser who vandalized a copy of Flagpole Newspaper in the School of Music in order to identify a student in a photo as a lesbian, according to a report from UGAPD. A UGA...
WXIA 11 Alive
The sweetest surprise: Soldier returns home, stuns daughter on her birthday at Georgia middle school
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — It was quite the birthday gift for one Barrow County middle schooler who received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday afternoon while at school. All of the emotions were captured on video when the girl's mom, having just returned home after a six-month deployment, walked into the middle of her daughter's class with birthday balloons and roses.
Athens encampment for unhoused people | How it works
ATHENS, Ga. — When it comes to those struggling to find permanent housing, Athens has taken a unique approach to solve the issue - a government-sanctioned encampment. 11Alive was there when the city opened up First Step in March, and we came back to visit later in the year to investigate whether this is a real solution to a real problem.
Looking for Georgia-Tennessee tickets? Be prepared to pay a hefty price
ATHENS, Ga. — No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs will host No. 1 Tennessee Vols in one of the biggest games in the history of Sanford Stadium. If you don’t have a ticket already, it may be tough to find ones that won’t break the bank. Channel 2 is...
Federal lawsuit levels new allegations against former UGA student
There are new allegations for Syed Arbab, the 25 year-old former University of Georgia student who pleaded guilty three years ago to running an illegal Ponzi scheme from a frat house in Athens. A federal lawsuit says he’s been involved in another scam, making more than $2 million in fictitious deposits from empty or underfunded bank accounts into trading accounts at two brokerages. The lawsuit says ran this scam from a federal prison in Marion Indiana, where he is serving a five-year prison sentence for his previous conviction.
Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
Older Georgians hitting polls for early voting at much higher rate than young people, data shows
CLARKSTON, Ga. — The number of early voters in Georgia passed 2 million Wednesday – a record early turnout for a non-presidential election. Despite that, young people are mostly skipping the party. State data shows the largest age demographic of registered and active voters is voters under age...
Student sliced with box cutter, seriously injured, in latest violence in Gwinnett County Schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County student was injured Monday morning after a fight broke out in a school bathroom and another student sliced them with a box cutter. The fight happened at Grayson High School. The school district said a teacher was also in the bathroom and was able to break the fight up.
Zaxby’s in Gwinnett County fails inspection after employee working with uncovered injured finger
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A popular fast-food chicken franchise in Gwinnett County has failed a health inspection with a score of 64. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited the Zaxby’s on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville, where she found cars lined up at the drive-thru and people lined up at the counter.
accesswdun.com
Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck
A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
College Football Playoff: Georgia not ranked No. 1 in committee’s first top 25 of the season
ATHENS, Ga. — The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are out and Georgia isn’t at the top of the list. The playoff committee ranked the defending champions as the No. 3 team in the country on Tuesday night. The top six teams were: No. 1...
