Brooklyn, NY

2nd victim dies after shooting at Brooklyn restaurant

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A second man died after last week’s shooting at a Brooklyn restaurant, police said Tuesday.

Damien White, 45, of Brooklyn, died Sunday at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was rushed in critical but stable condition after last Thursday morning’s shooting in Brownsville.

White’s death came three days after Eyon Johnson, 46, also of Brooklyn, died at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center.

The two men were walking into Miguel's West Indian Restaurant at Lott Avenue and Strauss Street around 8:50 a.m. when they were shot, police said.

Both of them were found unconscious at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Two men wearing all black fled in a dark SUV after the shooting, police said.

The two victims were reportedly doing renovations for the restaurant. Police are investigating a potential motive.

No arrests have been reported.

Comments / 9

king fanduiz
4d ago

Rip Johnson. He work as security where I worked. Nice dude my condolences to the family

Reply
6
 

