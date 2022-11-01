ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Local Guy McCormick's Robbery of Realmuto Keys Astros Win, Puts Phillies on Brink

Local boy makes good, much to the dismay of the local team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Earlier in this postseason, when everything seemed to break the Phillies' way, the ball would have clanged off Chas McCormick's glove -- valiant effort young man! -- and J.T. Realmuto would have been standing on third base with Dan Baker bellowing Bryce Harper's name as the Phillies' showman/slugger/savior sauntered to the plate with his team down a run in the bottom of the ninth.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Philadelphia

Fan Who Ran Onto Field at Citizens Bank Park During Game 5 of World Series Charged

A Delaware County man who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park during Game 5 of the World Series has been charged with trespassing, Philadelphia police said Friday. Twenty-year-old Luke Lulevitch, of Wallingford, Pennsylvania, faces charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, disrupting meetings and defiant trespass. According to police,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Manager Thomson's Decision to Pull Wheeler Backfires as Astros Win Title

Https://www.nbcsports.com/vplayer/p/BxmELC/philly_embed/select/media/XUJ9z7pvTC62?form=html&autoPlay=true&ssid=rsn_philadelphia_embed_off_domain_otsphi. Phillies' captivating postseason run ends in Houston as Astros win World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. They rode with Philly Rob farther than anyone expected, but now the journey is over. A captivating postseason run that began with an improbable ninth-inning rally in St. Louis a month...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

World Series: Houston Astros Beat Phillies to Take 3-2 Series Lead

Phillies in a world of trouble after second straight World Series loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies have reached a place previously unfamiliar to them in this postseason. They trail for the first time in a series. On the final night of baseball at Citizens Bank Park...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers' James Harden Expected to Miss a Month With Foot Injury

Sixers take major injury hit with Harden expected to miss a month originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers have taken a major early-season injury hit. James Harden suffered a right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month, a source confirmed Thursday afternoon to NBC Sports Philadelphia. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

