The Batting Cage Session That Won the Astros a Title
Houston’s attention to the smallest of details paid off big time on Yordan Álvarez’s go-ahead home run in Saturday’s title-clinching Game 6.
NBC Philadelphia
Local Guy McCormick's Robbery of Realmuto Keys Astros Win, Puts Phillies on Brink
Local boy makes good, much to the dismay of the local team originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Earlier in this postseason, when everything seemed to break the Phillies' way, the ball would have clanged off Chas McCormick's glove -- valiant effort young man! -- and J.T. Realmuto would have been standing on third base with Dan Baker bellowing Bryce Harper's name as the Phillies' showman/slugger/savior sauntered to the plate with his team down a run in the bottom of the ninth.
NBC Philadelphia
Fan Who Ran Onto Field at Citizens Bank Park During Game 5 of World Series Charged
A Delaware County man who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park during Game 5 of the World Series has been charged with trespassing, Philadelphia police said Friday. Twenty-year-old Luke Lulevitch, of Wallingford, Pennsylvania, faces charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, disrupting meetings and defiant trespass. According to police,...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Manager Thomson's Decision to Pull Wheeler Backfires as Astros Win Title
Https://www.nbcsports.com/vplayer/p/BxmELC/philly_embed/select/media/XUJ9z7pvTC62?form=html&autoPlay=true&ssid=rsn_philadelphia_embed_off_domain_otsphi. Phillies' captivating postseason run ends in Houston as Astros win World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. They rode with Philly Rob farther than anyone expected, but now the journey is over. A captivating postseason run that began with an improbable ninth-inning rally in St. Louis a month...
NBC Philadelphia
World Series: Houston Astros Beat Phillies to Take 3-2 Series Lead
Phillies in a world of trouble after second straight World Series loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies have reached a place previously unfamiliar to them in this postseason. They trail for the first time in a series. On the final night of baseball at Citizens Bank Park...
NBC Philadelphia
Sixers' James Harden Expected to Miss a Month With Foot Injury
Sixers take major injury hit with Harden expected to miss a month originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers have taken a major early-season injury hit. James Harden suffered a right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month, a source confirmed Thursday afternoon to NBC Sports Philadelphia. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Just a Loss': Phillies Look to Move on in Tied World Series After Being No-Hit by Astros
Getting no-hit in the World Series is embarrassing, but it is just one loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Gotta love Kyle Schwarber. There's no BS in the man. When informed that the Phillies became just the second team to be no-hit in World Series history, he responded thusly:
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Beat Texans to Stay Undefeated, First 8-0 Start in Franchise History
Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to beat the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday night for the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and the game was tied at halftime.
