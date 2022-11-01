Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love ShackDeanLandKennesaw, GA
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Beauty Spas In Atlanta To Visit For You Next Self-care DayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven
LOOK Dine-In Cinema opened at 1004 Town Boulevard on Nov. 3 replacing the similar CinéBistro, which closed after nearly 10 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “When the old place shut down, it really did leave a hole,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst at the opening ceremony for the theater. “Thank you so much for […] The post New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy Homemade Ice Cream At This Newly Opened Ice Cream Parlor in Roswell
Get ready to enjoy authentic homemade ice cream from some of Atlanta’s locals. Jasmin Willis and Conner Slewitzke already have a flourishing business called Gracious Plenty Bakery & Breakfast and have decided to expand their business by creating this niche ice cream parlor. Cherried Marys Ice Cream Parlor will...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Lawrenceville, GA
Lawrenceville is a hub for time travel because of all the historical tourism and nostalgic energy. As a perfect pair, the food here is about transforming traditional cuisine into more updated, innovative versions of classics. For every price point, Lawrenceville has a culinary experience that will satisfy and provide an...
Red and Black
Restaurant Roundup: Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market to close, Independent Baking Co. holiday pies and more
Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market, located on North Chase Street, announced on Instagram that it will close. The cafe will have its last day of service on Dec. 18. Agua Linda. This...
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
Local chef wins ‘Chopped’
A local Atlanta chef won her episode of the Food Network’s “Chopped.” “Chopped” is a reality television show that has chefs competing to turn a mystery box of ingredients into a delicious meal. Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar Chef Olivia Hurst delivered a stunning performance in an episode that aired on Oct. 25. “This […] The post Local chef wins ‘Chopped’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Pop-up Dat Dam Burga to open restaurant in Lawrenceville
The concept offers burgers with names such as Da Brickhouse, Da Jive Turkey and Da Dirty Bird.
Free concerts at Cumming City Center liven up fall weekends in FoCo
(Forsyth County, GA) The new Cumming City Center has quickly become the place to be for local live music. Hot on the heels of the success of the Lou Sobh Amphitheater’s first concert featuring Pink Floyd tribute band Interstellar Echoes, the City Center hosted a second successful live concert over Halloween weekend.
AccessAtlanta
Best places to meet people that aren’t bars or dating apps in Atlanta
Too often, people try too hard to look for “the one.” This is especially true during times like cuffing season. For those who don’t know what that is, it’s the colder time of year when people feel pressured to find a partner to cuddle with. That being said, don’t rush to find that partner too quickly. Learn to find what you love about yourself and what drives your interests and passions, and you’ll find that forming relationships will come a lot more naturally. But if you already feel like you’ve done that and are sick of bars and swiping, give these Atlanta spots a shot where you can strike up a conversation with a stranger and have it possibly turn into something deeper.
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In Atlanta
So you decide to go out for dinner; what are your criteria for choosing a restaurant? Is it the desired taste for a particular cuisine? Is it the location and or the proximity? Is it the $$$, the ambience or the dress code? Or is the choice dependent on the reason for which you are going out to dine? A birthday dinner, perhaps. Maybe you're celebrating your anniversary or a recent promotion. Could it be a date night, especially that first date that usually calls your most elegant outfit and extra glamour?
WXIA 11 Alive
Iconic Stone Mountain barbershop to close down after 3 decades
The famous barbershop on Redan Road is closing due to the owner pointing in part to the pandemic and the high cost in rent. He gave all the credit to his community.
Modern, On-the-Market Brookhaven Home Comes Complete With a Rooftop Putting Green
Five-bedroom home a short walk from Brookwood Village was custom built in 2022.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try
Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
buckhead.com
Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million
Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
secretatlanta.co
Turn On The Holiday Lights At Avalon’s Dazzling Tree Lighting Ceremony
The Lighting of Avalon is just around the corner, promising a dazzling start to the Alpharetta shopping and entertainment district’s holiday season. You can expect a plethora of festive things to do, but it will all start with the unforgettable tree and holiday lights lighting ceremony. This epic celebration...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
RangeWater breaks ground on 488-residence community in Lawrenceville
RangeWater Real Estate officially broke ground on its 50-acre community of 488 single-family and apartment homes in Lawrenceville. The $140 million development includes The Mabry by Storia, a 156 single-family home community, and The Margot, which will offer 332 apartments. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 2 at 2274 Azalea...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia family says a needle was found in daughter's Halloween candy
CANTON, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department is warning parents about a scary and potentially dangerous surprise that was found in Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department say families in the Great Sky neighborhood found sewing needles jabbed into candy bars picked up on Halloween. Leslie Thames says her...
Metro Atlanta parents find sewing needles in kids’ Halloween candy, police say
CANTON, Ga. — Parents say they found something besides candy in their children’s bags after going trick-or-treating on Halloween. Canton police say they received two reports of “candy tampering” where parents found sewing needles in the children’s candy. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators search for uniquely dressed 'fanny pack bandits'
Investigators in Coweta County say fanny packs are back in style, but not in a good way. Two men are wanted for using the 90s-era pouches to make off with hundreds of dollars’ worth of fragrances.
6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia
From folk art to the Little White House or the giant peanut in Plains, here are six roadside attractions to check out across Georgia
Comments / 1