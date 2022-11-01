ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven

LOOK Dine-In Cinema opened at 1004 Town Boulevard on Nov. 3 replacing the similar CinéBistro, which closed after nearly 10 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  “When the old place shut down, it really did leave a hole,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst at the opening ceremony for the theater. “Thank you so much for […] The post New luxury cinema offering opens in Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
secretatlanta.co

Enjoy Homemade Ice Cream At This Newly Opened Ice Cream Parlor in Roswell

Get ready to enjoy authentic homemade ice cream from some of Atlanta’s locals. Jasmin Willis and Conner Slewitzke already have a flourishing business called Gracious Plenty Bakery & Breakfast and have decided to expand their business by creating this niche ice cream parlor. Cherried Marys Ice Cream Parlor will...
ROSWELL, GA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville is a hub for time travel because of all the historical tourism and nostalgic energy. As a perfect pair, the food here is about transforming traditional cuisine into more updated, innovative versions of classics. For every price point, Lawrenceville has a culinary experience that will satisfy and provide an...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more

The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
MARIETTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Local chef wins ‘Chopped’

A local Atlanta chef won her episode of the Food Network’s “Chopped.”  “Chopped” is a reality television show that has chefs competing to turn a mystery box of ingredients into a delicious meal. Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar Chef Olivia Hurst delivered a stunning performance in an episode that aired on Oct. 25.  “This […] The post Local chef wins ‘Chopped’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Best places to meet people that aren’t bars or dating apps in Atlanta

Too often, people try too hard to look for “the one.” This is especially true during times like cuffing season. For those who don’t know what that is, it’s the colder time of year when people feel pressured to find a partner to cuddle with. That being said, don’t rush to find that partner too quickly. Learn to find what you love about yourself and what drives your interests and passions, and you’ll find that forming relationships will come a lot more naturally. But if you already feel like you’ve done that and are sick of bars and swiping, give these Atlanta spots a shot where you can strike up a conversation with a stranger and have it possibly turn into something deeper.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In Atlanta

So you decide to go out for dinner; what are your criteria for choosing a restaurant? Is it the desired taste for a particular cuisine? Is it the location and or the proximity? Is it the $$$, the ambience or the dress code? Or is the choice dependent on the reason for which you are going out to dine? A birthday dinner, perhaps. Maybe you're celebrating your anniversary or a recent promotion. Could it be a date night, especially that first date that usually calls your most elegant outfit and extra glamour?
ATLANTA, GA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try

Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
MARIETTA, GA
buckhead.com

Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million

Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Turn On The Holiday Lights At Avalon’s Dazzling Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Lighting of Avalon is just around the corner, promising a dazzling start to the Alpharetta shopping and entertainment district’s holiday season. You can expect a plethora of festive things to do, but it will all start with the unforgettable tree and holiday lights lighting ceremony. This epic celebration...
ALPHARETTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

RangeWater breaks ground on 488-residence community in Lawrenceville

RangeWater Real Estate officially broke ground on its 50-acre community of 488 single-family and apartment homes in Lawrenceville. The $140 million development includes The Mabry by Storia, a 156 single-family home community, and The Margot, which will offer 332 apartments. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 2 at 2274 Azalea...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia family says a needle was found in daughter's Halloween candy

CANTON, Ga. - A metro Atlanta police department is warning parents about a scary and potentially dangerous surprise that was found in Halloween candy. The Canton Police Department say families in the Great Sky neighborhood found sewing needles jabbed into candy bars picked up on Halloween. Leslie Thames says her...
CANTON, GA

