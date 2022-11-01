James J. Niemerg, 91 of Dieterich, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Bishop Creek, with burial in the church cemetery with military rites. A parish prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm with visitation to follow until 7:00 pm, Monday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to Community Support Systems or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.

DIETERICH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO