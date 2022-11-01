Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
James J. Niemerg, 91
James J. Niemerg, 91 of Dieterich, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Bishop Creek, with burial in the church cemetery with military rites. A parish prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm with visitation to follow until 7:00 pm, Monday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to Community Support Systems or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Parking Directions For HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital For Maple Street Road Closure Nov. 7-14
Starting 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 14, Maple Street will be closed from St. Anthony Ave. to Temple Ave. as the City of Effingham resurfaces Maple. This will affect some parking access to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. HSHS St. Anthony’s emergency entrance remains accessible from Mulberry Street.
vandaliaradio.com
Fire today at Sunset & Jefferson in Vandalia
The Vandalia Fire Department is dealing with a fire at the apartment buildings at Sunset & Jefferson in Vandalia. We hope to more on this later on www.vandaliaradio.com.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/3/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found an alarming number of workers were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog group OpenTheBook.com found school superintendents, city managers, bus drivers, teachers, and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. The numbers show six-figure public employees in Illinois skyrocketed from 94,000 in 2018 to 132,188 last year, in 2021, most recently costing taxpayers around the state at least $17 billion.
Decatur Police share results of successful Halloween Campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department shared the results of their Halloween fall enforcement campaign to save lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads. Decatur officers made 10 impaired driving arrests during the enforcement effort. One person was also issued a seat belt and child safety citation. Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois […]
Effingham Radio
Betty J. Naab, 90
Betty J. Naab, 90, of Shumway, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at her unofficial adopted son’s home in Shumway. Services will be held at a later date with burial in Hubbartt Cemetery in Beecher City, IL. Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham is assisting the family. Memorials...
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Matthew J. Horne of Effingham for a Richland County FTA warrant for DUI alcohol. Matthew was given an NTA by Richland County. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
Herald & Review
Macon County community rolls up their sleeves for flu vacccines
DECATUR — On Friday morning, Nanette Frank, 69, from Decatur, sat in her car waiting for a short line of cars to move during the Macon County Health Department’s Drive-thru Flu Clinic. “They have the shot for seniors,” she said about her choice of where she got her...
thebengilpost.com
Litchfield to receive $8.6 million for South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center
LITCHFIELD – Governor Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), local and state leaders today announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park and will create a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training (CTE) for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties. The center is expected to launch in Fall of 2023.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 4th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 51-year-old Salem man for a violation of the sex offender law. Bradley Gibson of North Jackson allegedly was within 500 feet of a park when he was taken into custody near Jackson Park on the northeast side of Salem on Thursday. A 20-year-old Salem man was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem home damaged by falling tree during strong Saturday winds
The top of a large oak tree broke off and crashed into a carport and part of a Salem home early Saturday morning. Sarah Buchanan of 324 William Street was still asleep when she an extremely loud noise. When she went into her living room, she found the top of the tree had penetrated the outside wall and had moved her couch six feet into the middle of the room.
Herald & Review
Third suspect arrested in Decatur murder
DECATUR — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the August murder of Arrion L. McClelland. In a news release issued Friday, Decatur police Sgt. Adam Jahraus said Omari C. Walker was taken into custody Thursday in Indianapolis. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County. He was...
WAND TV
Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
Herald & Review
Decatur man booked on gunrunning charges
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is now jailed on preliminary charges of gunrunning. The 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a handgun found at a crime scene was traced back to him, police said. Detective Todd Koester, a member of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 23 year old Ricky L. Boerckel of Charleston for an Effingham County mittimus to jail sentence for 6 years. Ricky was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 36 year old Tucker J. OHara of Effingham for possession of <5g of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old Bobbie Haizlip of Woodland Drive in Salem for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old homeless Centralia man, Shane Miles, for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Youth and Visual Arts Grants Announced
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce three area nonprofits have been named recipients of the 2022 Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Visual Arts grant program: Effingham Performance Center, Effingham Art Guild, and Camp Wassatoga. The Community Foundation is also announcing two recipients of the 2022 Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Youth grant program: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Illinois and Camp Wassatoga. Grants are awarded annually to nonprofit organizations serving in Effingham County.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia City Firemen get quick knockdown on garage fire
Centralia City Firemen say they got a quick knockdown on a garage fire at the Jordan DeWolf home on Circle Drive Thursday morning. Firemen say a smoldering mulch pile close to the garage caught one wall on fire. It burned through to the inside before it was initially spotted by a neighbor. The DeWolf family called firemen and exited the home before firemen arrived.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 27 year old Kellie R. Roberts of Vandalia for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Kellie posted $425 and was released. CRASHES. November 1, 2022. At 5:21 P.M. at 19374 N. US Highway 45 a vehicle driven by Madison...
Comments / 0