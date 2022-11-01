Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Clerk’s office to implement Badger Books at all Janesville polling places
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The midterm elections mark the first time all Janesville polling places will check voters in electronically with Badger Books. Badger Books are a digital check-in system where voter information is stored and accessed by election workers to make sure voters are identified correctly and can vote efficiently on Election Day.
WIFR
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
Badger Herald
Madison Common Council proposes changes to Mayor’s 2023 budget
Madison Common Council members proposed changes to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s record-breaking $381.9 million operating budget for 2023. There are a total of 23 amendments being proposed, including funds for parks and police and doubling council workers’ wages, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The budget proposal process started...
100fmrockford.com
Misleading text messages could send Illinois voters to the wrong polling place
ROCKFORD — Election authorities are warning voters to be wary of unsolicited text messages that could lead them to the wrong polling place on Election Day. The text messages list the recipient’s address and state that “public records suggest you may not have voted yet (this data could be wrong, or old).” In Rockford, the message then directs the recipient to cast their ballot at the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office, 404 Elm St., and includes a picture of the building.
wpr.org
Republican running to be state treasurer wants the office to stay in its lane
The Republican candidate for state treasurer said he knows the job lacks many duties, and he wants to keep it that way. John Leiber is a real estate attorney from Racine. Discussing his campaign on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" recently, Leiber said a 2018 referendum on keeping the state treasurer’s office did not mean voters wanted to expand the powers of the office.
nbc15.com
Evers’ campaign outspends Michels by $12.5 million
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
nbc15.com
Stoughton poll workers receive active shooter training
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Poll workers in Stoughton are receiving active shooter training ahead of Election Day in Wisconsin. Election inspectors greet voters, check registration and make sure the process runs smoothly. However, Stoughton volunteers trained extra to prepare for the worst, though they still hope for the best. Stoughton...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey
MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
WIFR
Stephenson County Clerk candidate race heats up
STEPHENSON CO., Ill. (WIFR) - Election Day nears and tension rises for Stephenson County Clerk candidates. “I bring experience, maturity, knowledge and competency to this position,” said Chandra Morris, the Democratic County Clerk candidate. Election Day is right around the corner and Stephenson County Clerk candidates are making a...
Racine voters to be asked if 1849 Wisconsin abortion law should be repealed
It's not on the statewide ballot, but some Wisconsin voters will be able to sound off on the state's 1849 abortion law when they head to the polls.
CBS 58
Dos & Don'ts: What to know before you vote in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --This Tuesday officially marks a week since Early Voting begun, and exactly one week out until Election Day. While some have already gone out to vote, others are taking their time. Voting can be easy---especially during early voting. Poll workers in Downtown Milwaukee told CBS 58 that...
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
For the Record: Gov. Evers responds to opponents’ agency-splitting plans; Updates on early voting
FTR: Gov. Evers sits down for one-on-one; discusses opponents’ agency-splitting plans, gap in white and Black test scores Following last week’s For the Record interview with GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Gov. Evers sat down with Naomi Kowles to discuss his opponents’ plan to break up the Department of Natural Resources and target other state agencies for review. “I see no...
wiproud.com
Ballot Facebook photo results in a felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man accused of posting his election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he’s convicted in what a Wisconsin prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County...
wortfm.org
wortfm.org
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett Takes on Anthony Hamilton for Dane County Sheriff
Kalvin Barrett was appointed Dane County Sheriff by Governor Evers last year, after the retirement of former sheriff David Mahoney. A year and a half later, Barrett is running to keep the seat as a Democrat. Barrett began his law enforcement career with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in 2009....
Dairy Drive tiny home campsite resident raises concerns
MADISON, Wis. — Last December, the Dairy Drive campground’s first residents moved into their very own tiny homes. Almost a year later, the encampment has housed 52 people and helped 18 of them move into permanent housing. The city sees this as a success, but some residents say it has issues that are becoming hard to ignore. RELATED: Dairy Drive...
fortatkinsononline.com
Nichols tapped as next Fort Atkinson Club FACTalk speaker
The Fort Atkinson Club has announced that Olivia Hartwick Nichols will be its next FACTalk speaker. Nichols is slated to speak Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m., at the club’s community center, 211 S. Water St., E. According to information provided on the club’s website, the FACTalks lecture series...
wpr.org
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul says he's running to protect 'freedom' that's under attack in Wisconsin
At a Planned Parenthood rally in Middleton exactly one month before Election Day, the theme of the evening was taking control. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul told supporters that Wisconsinites lost control over their personal health-care decisions when Republican lawmakers refused to repeal an 1849 state law that bans most abortions.
