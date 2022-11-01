Read full article on original website
Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns at Florida Gateway College days before midterm elections
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Gov. Ron DeSantis made a pit stop at Florida Gateway College to rally republican supporters. North Central Florida Republicans Rep. Kat Cammack, Rep. Neil Dunn, and state Rep. Chuck Brannan also showed up. “I’ve been republican ever since I was able to vote. I think we...
Commissioner Nikki Fried lent a helping hand to Danielle Hawk’s Campaign
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried joined Congressional District 3 Democratic Nominee Danielle Hawk to help “Get out the vote” efforts in order to help Hawk win in the up coming election. Hawk and Fried spent the day sign-waving at the supervisor of election’s office and...
Time running out for early voting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to avoid standing in a long line on election day, time is running out to get out in early voting. Tomorrow is the last day of early voting for Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Marion and Union counties. Alachua, Bradford and Levy counties are continuing...
Moving scams targeting new Florida residence
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As people continue to move to Florida, they are being warned about moving scams. The state of Florida recently recovered 27 million dollars in fines and restitution against 19 moving companies. Attorney General Ashley Moody says fraudulent moving firms are targeting people moving to Florida, which...
Florida gas prices rise after ‘gas-tax holiday’ expires
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida was higher Friday than at the end of September, before a month-long gas tax “holiday” started, according to the AAA auto club. The tax holiday had suspended the state’s 25.3-cent per gallon...
University Air Center hosts ‘Girls Day in Aviation’ event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Girls and their families were invited to learn about all the things aviation has to offer from aviation professionals. They enjoyed games, arts and crafts, and an air show performance by world-renowned aerobatic pilot Patty Wagstaff. “When I was starting out as a pilot, I didn’t...
