ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
WCJB

Time running out for early voting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to avoid standing in a long line on election day, time is running out to get out in early voting. Tomorrow is the last day of early voting for Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Marion and Union counties. Alachua, Bradford and Levy counties are continuing...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Moving scams targeting new Florida residence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As people continue to move to Florida, they are being warned about moving scams. The state of Florida recently recovered 27 million dollars in fines and restitution against 19 moving companies. Attorney General Ashley Moody says fraudulent moving firms are targeting people moving to Florida, which...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Florida gas prices rise after ‘gas-tax holiday’ expires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida was higher Friday than at the end of September, before a month-long gas tax “holiday” started, according to the AAA auto club. The tax holiday had suspended the state’s 25.3-cent per gallon...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

University Air Center hosts ‘Girls Day in Aviation’ event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Girls and their families were invited to learn about all the things aviation has to offer from aviation professionals. They enjoyed games, arts and crafts, and an air show performance by world-renowned aerobatic pilot Patty Wagstaff. “When I was starting out as a pilot, I didn’t...
UNIVERSITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy