ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Woman playing with gun shoots baby at Halloween party, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a woman was mishandling a gun when it fired, hitting an 18-month-old boy in the chest.

Eloisa Fraga, 33, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bexar County court records.

The parents brought the child, unconscious, to the hospital late Sunday night and told doctors at the time that the cellphone the 18-month-old was holding had exploded, KSAT reported. Doctors determined that the child had been shot after examining him and called the police.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by WOAI, police said witnesses said that Fraga was playing with a pistol “recklessly” when it went off, hitting the child. Witnesses also described hearing a noise that sounded like a balloon popping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJVdW_0iuRcVOl00

The child had been in a stroller holding the cellphone when it happened. In the arrest report, police said the bullet went through the cellphone before hitting the child in the chest, WOAI reported.

Fraga was released from jail on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in December.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Suspect arrested in murder of man found dead near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in the murder of a man found dead after being shot in the head near downtown nearly three weeks ago. Jose Gerardo Gonzalez, 38, was arrested in west Bexar County without incident, according to SAPD. What to know about...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party

It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
200K+
Followers
139K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy