ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KJYO KJ103

Mariah Carey Transforms Into The Queen Of Christmas To Ring In 'MariahSZN'

By Sarah Tate
KJYO KJ103
KJYO KJ103
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtHZv_0iuRcLoj00
Photo: Getty Images

Now that Halloween is officially over, the Queen of Christmas is ringing in the start of the holidays season by declaring it "MariahSZN."

Mariah Carey took to social media on Tuesday (November 1) to officially kick off the holiday season, transforming herself from a cackling witch to a Christmas-clad diva, per Entertainment Tonight . The clip starts off in black and white, as Carey, dressed in a leather bodysuit, witch hat and boots, peddles a stationary bike as calendar dates for the month of October fly past.

As the dates finally reach November, the video erupts into color to reveal the "We Belong Together" singer in a white fur-trimmed red velvet Santa-themed bodysuit, channeling the look from her iconic single "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which plays along in the background. Sitting atop a decked-out reindeer surrounded by a wintry wonderland, she sings "it's time" in her signature whistle notes.

"IT'S TIIIIIIIIME," she echoed in the caption, adding that it's finally "#MariahSZN"

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments on her Instagram post, the "Fantasy" singer getting love from the likes of Paris Hilton , Billy Eichner and Patrick Starr , the latter of which declared, "TIS THE SEASON." Another user couldn't contain their excitement, commenting, "THE CHRISTMAS QUEEN HAS OFFICIALLY DEFROSTED."

Comments / 0

Related
KJYO KJ103

Martha Stewart Calls Out Mariah Carey For Celebrating Christmas Too Early

Martha Stewart recently called out Mariah Carey on the Today Show for trying to celebrate Christmas too early. Stewart argued that Carey shouldn't rush to celebrate Christmas before Thanksgiving festivities have even taken place. “Mariah, you know me, I am a traditionalist with a twist,” Stewart began. “And you cannot give up Thanksgiving just ’cause you don’t like turkey!”
KJYO KJ103

Camila Cabello Puts A Special Twist On 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'

Camila Cabello has shared her cover of "I'll Be Home For Christmas" and fans are loving her Latin twist on the American holiday classic. The song was officially released in anticipation of the holiday season on Friday, November 4th. According to Broadway World, Camila first debuted the cover on "Michael...
KJYO KJ103

Kardashian Sisters Dress Up As Kris Jenner To Celebrate Momager's Birthday

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner, all dressed up as their mom Kris to celebrate the matriarch's 68th birthday. The sisters all chose different eras of their momager's life to dress up as. Kim wore a shimmering green dress in honor of a similar outfit Kris wore 10 years ago for a Christmas card. Kourtney went for Kris' iconic look from Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, even carrying around an old-school video camera.
KJYO KJ103

KJYO KJ103

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
678
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City's #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kj103fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy