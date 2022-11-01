ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Woman playing with gun shoots baby at Halloween party, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a woman was mishandling a gun when it fired, hitting an 18-month-old boy in the chest.

Eloisa Fraga, 33, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bexar County court records.

The parents brought the child, unconscious, to the hospital late Sunday night and told doctors at the time that the cellphone the 18-month-old was holding had exploded, KSAT reported. Doctors determined that the child had been shot after examining him and called the police.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by WOAI, police said witnesses said that Fraga was playing with a pistol “recklessly” when it went off, hitting the child. Witnesses also described hearing a noise that sounded like a balloon popping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Z6ML_0iuRcDkv00

The child had been in a stroller holding the cellphone when it happened. In the arrest report, police said the bullet went through the cellphone before hitting the child in the chest, WOAI reported.

Fraga was released from jail on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in December.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Lois Cady Petersen
4d ago

WHY IS THERE A GUN AT A PARTY BABIES!!! oh. I'm just playing with it. for God's sake people!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Texas father arrested after allegedly attacking wife, children

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A father in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife and two children, officials say. According to KVEO, the San Antonio Police Department said that officers were called out to a house on Friday morning near Burleson and Hackberry streets. Officers found a woman and her two children, ages 4 and 5 years old, with stab wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shoots suspected car thief on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected car thief was shot by the vehicle’s owner on Wednesday morning on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said the vehicle was stolen outside a home on Springvale Drive, not far from Valley Hi Drive. The car owner left the vehicle running as he was getting ready to take his children to school, police said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police identify suspect who stabbed his wife and two small children

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been identified after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an Eastside apartment complex. Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. allegedly stabbed his wife and his two small children. The incident happened just before 3 a.m, on Oct....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Fired San Antonio cop who shot unarmed teenager, 17, in McDonald's parking lot had approached him the night before, officials claim - but refuse to reveal why

A San Antonio police officer who shot an unarmed teenage boy several times in a McDonalds had tried to pull him over the night before, according to police records. Rookie cop James Brennand, 25, shot Erik Cantu, 17, on October 2 while he was eating his fast food in his car with a female companion in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Law & Crime

Texas Mom Convicted in Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter Who Suffered Fractured Vertebrae, Deflated Lung, and Indented Head

A 39-year-old Texas mother may spend the rest of her life in prison after being convicted of beating her 4-year-old daughter to death in 2017. A Bexar County jury on Monday found Jessica Briones guilty on one count each of murder and injury to a child in the death of young Olivia Briones, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. The jury took less than an hour to convict Briones, per the San Antonio Express-News.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Cocaine bundles found during traffic stop on Interstate 10

(Seguin) — A suspected drug dealer managed to escape custody following a traffic stop on Interstate 10. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigators say just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Guadalupe County K-9 Sgt. Dustin Crawford, who is currently assigned to the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force, observed a 2013 Ram pickup truck traveling west on Interstate 10.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Fire destroys legendary San Antonio country music nightspot

The cause of a predawn three alarm fire that completely destroyed Midnight Rodeo on Nacogdoches Road on the Northeast Side remains under investigation. More than 50 fire units responded to the blaze. It was first reported around 4:20 Wednesday morning. Firefighters contained the fire around 10 a.m., according to Woody...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy