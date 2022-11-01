Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
KUTV
Izzy Tichenor family intends to file lawsuit against Davis Schools, administrators
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah attorney Tyler Ayers is teaming with acclaimed civil rights lawyer Milton Grimes and intend to sue Davis Schools, Foxboro Elementary, and more than a dozen administrators and staffers for $14.1 million in damages on behalf of the family of Izzy Tichenor. On Wednesday,...
hebervalleyradio.com
Heber City Police Department: Shift Report October 31
HEBER CITY, Utah-Tuesday, the Heber City Police Department released its shift report for October 31. Case #2210-1553/Warrant Service: following a traffic stop on Main Street, the driver was arrested for a warrant. Case #2210-1531/drugs: following a traffic stop, the driver was cited for possession of marijuana. Case #2210-1535/drugs following a...
Cottonwood Heights physician banned from prescribing opioids, controlled substances following violations
A consent order entered by U.S. District Judge David Barlow has permanently banned a medical doctor licensed in Utah from issuing prescriptions for controlled substances including opioids.
Fraudulent spending leads to stolen vehicle and foot chase at Outlets
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Tuesday, in a statement by Summit County Sheriff’s office, a man reported fraudulent use of two of his credit cards at the Chevron in Coalville. […]
eastidahonews.com
Local man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KSL.com) — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah’s 3rd District Court...
Heber City pumps brakes on housing along U.S. 40
A few proposed housing communities and commercial spaces couldn’t cross the finish line in Tuesday’s Heber City Council meeting. Heber might have folded a 60-acre parcel into city limits and approved residential and commercial developments along with it Tuesday, but city council members said they weren’t ready.
kslnewsradio.com
Election clerks in Utah say new law is pulling them from counting votes
SALT LAKE CITY — A new Utah law requires that county clerks post online the number of ballots they receive, as well as where those ballots are in the counting process. Some clerks say this new requirement is cumbersome — and taking away from time they could be counting ballots.
svinews.com
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
millcreekjournal.com
Millcreek responds to population boom with new affordable housing incentives
At the Sept. 26 Millcreek City Council meeting, councilmembers voted unanimously to amend the town’s moderate income housing plan. This motion included adding several new amendments to the city’s existing Moderate Income Housing (MIH) plan, which is tailored toward residents who earn less than 80% of the area median income.
Gephardt Daily
Orem police: Salt Lake City man charged with burglary, impersonation of officer, criminal mischief
OREM, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man was arrested in Orem Sunday on suspicion of burglary of a dwelling and impersonation of an officer. An additional charge of criminal mischief was filed Monday. Oscar Kolob Garcia-Castorena, 44, faces the second-degree felony and class...
draperjournal.com
City’s position between a rock and a hard place with Geneva continues
City Hall’s Council Chambers were packed to overflowing in February 2020 for a Planning Commission public hearing regarding Geneva Rock. The company had applied for a rezone from agricultural to manufacturing to expand their operations at the Point of the Mountain. The majority of people in attendance voiced a resounding “no” to Geneva’s request citing concerns about dust, flooding, erosion, environmental and scenic preservation.
Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
utahstories.com
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching
There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
KSLTV
Transient accused of cutting woman in Roy parking lot attempted robbery
ROY, Utah — A woman who had just loaded groceries into her car at a Roy store parking lot suffered a cut finger after a man police said is transient tried to rob her at knifepoint. The attack happened just before midnight on Halloween at the WinCo store on...
Eyewitness still shaken following Salt Lake City pedestrian accident
A Salt Lake City woman remains in the hospital battling critical injuries days after being struck by a car near Pioneer Park.
KUTV
Woman alleges predatory parking enforcement, thought ticket at shopping center was 'joke'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stafford Palmieri was looking for a Starbucks at a shopping center east of downtown on 400 South between 600 and 700 East; but instead of coffee and a place to make a video call, Palmieri left with a parking ticket of $75. "I mean...
Where to find top-rated memory care and assisted living here in Utah
(Good Things Utah) Finding the right senior care center for us or our loved ones can take time. Considering an individual’s current condition, lifestyle, and interests can all play a huge part in making the decision. One of the biggest factors to consider is whether or not a person will need additional memory care. Here […]
KSLTV
Blackface video leads to hate messages, threats against teens not involved
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A disturbing video on TikTok showing teens dressed up in blackface and jail outfits is not only sending shock waves across the country, but it’s also hitting the small town of Eagle Mountain in Utah County. A concerned citizen at a Walmart in Cedar...
KSLTV
One hospitalized after crash at Sandy intersection
SANDY, Utah — One person is in critical condition Tuesday night following a two-car crash in Sandy. Sgt. Moffit with the Sandy Police Department said a vehicle, which was being driven by a man in his 60s, was traveling westbound on 10600 South when it made a left turn and collided with a car heading eastbound.
Comments / 0