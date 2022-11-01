Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOCO
Large marijuana operation busted by state agents, deputies in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A large marijuana operation was busted by state agents and deputies in Noble County. KOCO 5 has told you about the ongoing effort to crack down on illegal operations in Oklahoma. The state said these grows hurt legitimate businesses that follow the rules. State agents...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
kaynewscow.com
Court date set for Ponca City man accused of disrupting city business
NEWKIRK — An initial appearance is set for Christopher Dale Jackson, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Jackson is facing three misdemeanor charges of willfully disturbing and or interfering or disrupting city business. Ponca City police report that Jackson is accused of creating disturbances at City Hall.
Osage County Sheriff’s Office searching for thief stealing from residents’ mailboxes
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the person they think is responsible for multiple mailbox thefts in the area. The thief was captured on video driving a white truck, pulling up to mailboxes and taking what was inside. If you can...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Oct. 28-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 28-Oct. 31 include:. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, enters structure with intent to commit a crime. Cody Wayne Bell, 31, Blackwell, domestic assault...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Oct. 25-31
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 12:07 a.m. police arrested Tonie Neal and Byron Scott. Police arrested Kiryl Mikhalkevich after responding to a report of an assault at Sure Stay. Oct. 27. Police arrested Joshua Monroe for trespassing in the 500 block of west Florence. At 12:57...
Stillwater PD searches for man last heard from Oct. 18
The Stillwater Police Department (SPD) is hoping to locate a local man whom family hasn't heard from since since Oct. 18. SPD officials say Thomas Lee was last known to be homeless and living in Stillwater.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
Comments / 1