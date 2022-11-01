ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Court date set for Ponca City man accused of disrupting city business

NEWKIRK — An initial appearance is set for Christopher Dale Jackson, 39, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. Jackson is facing three misdemeanor charges of willfully disturbing and or interfering or disrupting city business. Ponca City police report that Jackson is accused of creating disturbances at City Hall.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Oct. 28-31

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 28-Oct. 31 include:. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, enters structure with intent to commit a crime. Cody Wayne Bell, 31, Blackwell, domestic assault...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Oct. 25-31

The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 12:07 a.m. police arrested Tonie Neal and Byron Scott. Police arrested Kiryl Mikhalkevich after responding to a report of an assault at Sure Stay. Oct. 27. Police arrested Joshua Monroe for trespassing in the 500 block of west Florence. At 12:57...
BLACKWELL, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy