Athens Technical College Offers Program Expo and Free Application Week
Athens Technical College will host a Program Expo public event for prospective students on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. as well as a free application week on Nov. 1-8. The event, held at the Athens campus Life Sciences Building A, will showcase Athens Technical College's programs, including academic, adult education and economic development pathways.
UGA Students Win Capital One College Bowl
The University of Georgia is adding a new trophy to its case. On Friday, October 28, three University of Georgia students clinched a victory in the Capital One College Bowl, a multi-week trivia competition hosted by Peyton Manning and Cooper Manning. Broadcast nationally on NBC, juniors Aidan Leahy, Elijah Odunade and Layla Parsa defeated reigning College Bowl champion Columbia University and will each receive $125,000 in scholarship winnings for their success.
UGA Supporter, Terry Namesake Leaves Lasting Legacy
Mary Virginia Terry, a leading University of Georgia supporter and surviving benefactor of the C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry College of Business at UGA, died Saturday, Oct. 29, in Jacksonville, Florida. “Mary Virginia Terry made a transformational and lasting impact on the University of Georgia and the Terry College...
"Forever Chemicals" Not Detected in Athens-Clarke County Drinking Water
Recent test results detected no PFAS in Athens-Clarke County (ACC) drinking water. The ACC Public Utilities Department (PUD) participated in the Georgia Environmental Protection Division's (GA EPD) PFAS monitoring program. In September 2022, PUD submitted finished drinking water samples to GA EPD to assess the level of PFAS contamination in drinking water and local water sources. The GA EPD returned laboratory findings in October, reporting Athens drinking water to be below the detection limit for all 18 tests, including PFOA, PFOS, PFBS, and GenX.
