Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Vaccinations against COVID-19 lead to higher antibody concentrations in persons with vaccine reactions
After the second and third vaccinations against COVID-19, a significantly higher antibody concentration has been confirmed, while tolerability was good. This is the result of Lukas Perkhofer and co-authors in their study reported in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International. Several studies showed "fear of adverse effects" as the crucial determinant of...
News-Medical.net
Persistent COVID-19 symptoms among South Africans infected during SARS-CoV-2 Beta, Delta and Omicron variant waves
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers longitudinally followed up hospitalized (H) and non-hospitalized (NH) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients six months after laboratory-confirmed severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections to identify factors that increase the risk of post-COVID-19 condition (PCC) development in the South African (SA) population.
News-Medical.net
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron's newest subvariant BQ.1.1 shows extraordinary immune evasion potential against vaccine sera
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers pursued immunological evidence of why BQ.1.1 prevalence swiftly increased in areas where Omicron BA.5 was dominant in the United States (US). Background. Studies have shown that Omicron BQ.1.1 cases rapidly increased in frequency in the US, and Omicron BA.5...
News-Medical.net
What is the correlation between specific COVID-19 clinical characteristics and anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody titers?
In a recent study posted to Research Square* preprint server, researchers investigated the associations between clinical characteristics of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. To date, more than 628 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded, with more than...
News-Medical.net
What were the SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence estimates for industrial livestock operation workers in the USA for 2021-2022?
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers measured severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) seroprevalence in industrial livestock operation (ILO) workers of North Carolina, United States (US), between February 2021 and July 2022. Background. North Carolina's ILOs, especially processing facilities, emerged as centers of coronavirus disease...
News-Medical.net
Study estimates the quality of care for patients with long-term health conditions
The number of new diagnoses of rheumatoid arthritis fell by 20% in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, new research suggests. The study, published today in The Lancet Rheumatology journal by researchers from King's College London, shows there could be as many as a fifth of new cases that have gone undiagnosed, with cases not jumping up above pre-2020 levels. This suggests many of these patients have not been seen by their GP or been reviewed by a hospital specialist. However, for patients who were diagnosed during the pandemic, there did not appear to be more delays in starting treatment.
News-Medical.net
Study determines the diagnostic utility of liver stiffness measurement
Even after chronic hepatitis C has been cured, portal hypertension remains the major factor driving the development of complications in advanced liver disease. In cooperation with researchers from Spain, a research team led by Georg Semmler and Mattias Mandorfer from the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at MedUni Vienna's Department of Medicine III showed that the non-invasive tests explored in their earlier studies accurately estimate the probability of sequelae. Their study, published in the prestigious Journal of Hepatology, refutes concerns about the accuracy of these tests and recommends actions for individual disease follow-up.
News-Medical.net
Study evaluates BA.5-bivalent booster against new Omicron sublineages
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers evaluated the efficacy of four doses of parental messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine and a BA.5-bivalent booster against recently emerged Omicron sublineages. Additionally, they determined whether prior infection improved the effect of a booster vaccination. Background. Many Omicron sublineages...
Cricket-Pakistan join India in semis after Dutch dump South Africa
MELBOURNE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their final Super 12 match to join Group 2 rivals India in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Sunday.
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at an international fleet review Sunday said his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities amid a worsening security environment in the East and South China seas and threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Fears UK will break climate crisis pledge for poor nations after failure to reveal funding
Ministers have been told to come clean on suspicions the UK will break promises to fund climate crisis help for poorer nations, after failing to set out what money is being provided.As the crucial Cop27 summit opens, the government is refusing to set out its recent contributions to a crucial global fund – despite Boris Johnson pledging to boost spending to an average of £2.3bn a year.Figures seen by The Independent show only £1.3bn was paid in 2020, the most recent statistic provided, as rich nations were condemned for failing to meet a $100bn annual target set a decade...
News-Medical.net
H pylori eradication protects against aspirin-associated peptic ulcer bleeding
A new study, led by experts at the University of Nottingham found that the risk of stomach bleeding caused by using aspirin long-term, can be reduced with a short course of antibiotics, potentially improving the safety of aspirin when used to prevent heart attacks, strokes and possibly some cancers. The...
News-Medical.net
Researchers use brain organoids to show how SARS-CoV-2 virus infects cortical neurons
Using human brain organoids, an international team of researchers, led by scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Sanford Consortium, has shown how the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 infects cortical neurons and specifically destroys their synapses -; the connections between brain cells that allow them to communicate with each other.
News-Medical.net
Study finds low absolute risk of glomerular disease relapse associated with COVID-19 vaccination
Several reports have described a relapse of certain autoimmune kidney diseases in patients after they've received COVID-19 vaccines, but it's unclear if this association is real or a coincidence. In a recent population-level study published in JASN, investigators found that a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine was associated with higher relative risk but low absolute increased risk of disease relapse.
News-Medical.net
Inflammation increases the expression of risk gene in first-episode schizophrenia patients
Schizophrenia patients have fewer connections between nerve cells. This is believed to be caused by genetic risk variants leading to an excessive elimination of nerve cell connections by the immune cells of the brain. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet now report in Nature Communications that the levels of protein from the relevant risk gene are elevated in first-episode patients and that inflammation further increases the expression of the risk gene.
News-Medical.net
Australian Digital Health Agency and CSIRO collaborate to improve the connectedness of Australia’s healthcare system
The Australian Digital Health Agency and Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO’s Australian e-Health Research Centre (AEHRC) have launched a new collaboration combining their skills and expertise to deliver a center of excellence for connectivity across the Australian healthcare system, through the National Clinical Terminology Service (NCTS). CEO of...
News-Medical.net
New evaluation data shows the clinical utility of SOPHiA DDM Dx HRD Solution
SOPHiA GENETICS, a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, debuted new data at the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO) Congress as part of a poster (#PA-065) presented by Prof. Alexandre Harlé of the Institut de Cancérologie de Lorraine, France. The results show an evaluation of Homologous Recombination (HRD) detection supported by a deep learning algorithm in a clinical cohort of ovarian cancer patients treated with a PARP inhibitor. The new evaluation data show the clinical utility of the SOPHiA DDM™ Dx HRD Solution for accurate HRD testing.
News-Medical.net
UAB researchers report lack of predictability for fecal microbial transplants without prior antibiotic therapy
A fecal microbial transplant -; giving a recipient fecal matter from a donor to change the recipient's gut microbial community in the colon -; has been a successful last resort therapy for people with recurrent Clostridium difficile infection after multiple rounds of suppressive antibiotics have eliminated the recipient microbial community.
News-Medical.net
Accelerating Scientific Discoveries through Advanced Data Analysis Platforms
In this interview, we speak to Victor Wong, Chief Scientific Officer at Core Life Analytics, about their StratoMineRTM product and how it is helping researchers to rapidly process their data. Please could you introduce yourself and tell us about your journey to Core Life Analytics?. My name is Victor, and...
News-Medical.net
Scientists illuminate the molecular events underlying childhood movement disorder
Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine and UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, in collaboration with a team from Queen Mary University of London, have illuminated the molecular events underlying an inherited movement and neurodegenerative disorder known as ARSACS – Autosomal recessive spastic ataxia of Charlevoix-Saguenay, named for two Quebec valleys where the first cases were found.
Comments / 0