A few showers may roll through this evening and tonight as moisture increases ahead of our next storm system. The next cold front will arrive Friday night and will bring a round of strong to severe storms with the best chance from 8 pm Friday until 2 am Saturday. Main threat will be 60-70 mph damaging winds that could knock down trees and powerlines. But a tornado or two can't be ruled out so make sure you have the FOX 26 App downloaded and alerts turned on. 1-2 inches of rain will also be likely for some of the area that could elevate the flood threat. After this system moves out, we should dry things out and usher in quiet weather just in time for Game 6 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. A few showers are possible Monday of next week but Election Day is looking dry.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO