Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?

HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Health Department official accepted bribes from companies

HOUSTON - An official with the City of Houston pleaded guilty to bribery on Thursday. Barry Barnes, 66, was the former administrative and community outreach coordinator for the Houston Health Department (HHD). Records say he pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from three businesses in exchange for getting the company selected to perform jobs for the HHD.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Astroworld victims honored around Houston with pink bows

FOX 26's Damali Keith speaks with Congressman Al Green on the investigation into the deadly concert that took the life of 10 people. The Pink Bows Foundation, a non-profit honoring Madison Dubiski who lost her life in the tragedy, is encouraging everyone to tie pink bows in honor of the victims.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing woman: Houston police ask for help locating Hollie Bloemer

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman. Hollie Bloemer, 31, was last seen near the 7200 block of Regency Square Ct. near Sharpstown in southwest Houston. Police say the last time anyone had contact with her was on Oct. 31 around 12:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston nurse who tried to help Takeoff speaks about the tragic shooting

HOUSTON - More people are sharing their stories with FOX 26 about the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff. A Houston nurse heard the gunshots from the 810 Billiards and Bowling entrance early Tuesday morning. She and her neighbors stepped out on their balconies as the tragedy unfolded not too far away.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

10th annual Houston Palestinian Festival to be held in Sugar Land this weekend

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Not too many people know the rich Palestine's rich cultural history, but Houstonians will get a chance to learn all about it this weekend!. The Palestinian American Cultural Center in Houston will be hosting the 10th annual Palestinian Festival in Sugar Land for two days on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday 6.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Railroad worker killed by explosion near Old Town Spring

SPRING, Texas - Authorities say a railroad worker was killed Saturday after a fuel ignition caused an explosion near Old Town Spring. Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, it happened sometime Saturday morning around 9 a.m. when two workers were on the tracks in the 26500 block of E. Hardy Rd.
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

1 person arrested after shooting reported in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police responded to a shooting that happened outside a local daycare in southwest Houston. Reports say Houston police received a call from the daycare about a shooting at the intersection nearby in the 6570 block of West Bellfort Blvd. near Westbury. The shooting was said to occur in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Deadly Takeoff shooting, two additional victims in stable condition

HOUSTON - Houston Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of Migos rapper, Takeoff. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball was shot, along with two other people, in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The shooting occurred at 1201 Jacinto Street in Downtown Houston. Investigators say...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston PD officer crashes patrol vehicle into suspected drunk driver on Katy Fwy

HOUSTON - Authorities have a woman suspected of driving while intoxicated behind bars after a police officer crashed their patrol vehicle into her car in west Houston. It happened a little before 3 a.m. when investigators say a Houston PD officer was going east on the main lanes of Katy Fwy and Wilcrest. That's when the officer came across a red sedan stopped in one of the lanes with no hazard lights on and rear-ended the vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Temps in the 70s, clear skies for Saturday evening

Warm front cross over Houston on Sunday bringing a few showers for Southeast Texas. Look for 80s most of the afternoons this week until a cold front on Friday. If anyone wants to plan a parade in Houston this week, there will be several nice days to do it.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Several injured after 2-vehicle rollover crash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together what led up to a crash in southwest Houston, where several people were injured. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but it happened around 8 a.m. in the 7900 block of La Roche Ln and Beechnut near Southwest Freeway. Authorities say two...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Tornado watch issued for counties north of Houston-area

HOUSTON - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties north of the Houston area. The watch is in effect for the following counties: Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Washington. The watch is in effect until midnight Saturday morning. A line of strong to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Few possible showers Thursday evening with temps in the 80s

A few showers may roll through this evening and tonight as moisture increases ahead of our next storm system. The next cold front will arrive Friday night and will bring a round of strong to severe storms with the best chance from 8 pm Friday until 2 am Saturday. Main threat will be 60-70 mph damaging winds that could knock down trees and powerlines. But a tornado or two can't be ruled out so make sure you have the FOX 26 App downloaded and alerts turned on. 1-2 inches of rain will also be likely for some of the area that could elevate the flood threat. After this system moves out, we should dry things out and usher in quiet weather just in time for Game 6 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. A few showers are possible Monday of next week but Election Day is looking dry.
HOUSTON, TX

