HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Houston man wins $75 million in largest payout in sports neeting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?
HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
fox26houston.com
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to arrive in Houston and meet with Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be making a trip to Houston Sunday, where she will be attending a local church. At the church, Dr. Biden is expected to deliver remarks while also meeting with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo around 12:45 p.m. The First Lady will then...
fox26houston.com
Houston Health Department official accepted bribes from companies
HOUSTON - An official with the City of Houston pleaded guilty to bribery on Thursday. Barry Barnes, 66, was the former administrative and community outreach coordinator for the Houston Health Department (HHD). Records say he pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from three businesses in exchange for getting the company selected to perform jobs for the HHD.
fox26houston.com
Astroworld victims honored around Houston with pink bows
FOX 26's Damali Keith speaks with Congressman Al Green on the investigation into the deadly concert that took the life of 10 people. The Pink Bows Foundation, a non-profit honoring Madison Dubiski who lost her life in the tragedy, is encouraging everyone to tie pink bows in honor of the victims.
fox26houston.com
Man shot 8-year-old after kids' argument near Houston's Third Ward in 2019
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston man shot a young boy after his son got into an argument with the boy while playing with a ball. Richard Spiller, now 31, reportedly fired into a crowd of people on April 5, 2019, in the 7800 block of Tierwester Street in south Houston.
fox26houston.com
Missing woman: Houston police ask for help locating Hollie Bloemer
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman. Hollie Bloemer, 31, was last seen near the 7200 block of Regency Square Ct. near Sharpstown in southwest Houston. Police say the last time anyone had contact with her was on Oct. 31 around 12:30 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Houston nurse who tried to help Takeoff speaks about the tragic shooting
HOUSTON - More people are sharing their stories with FOX 26 about the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff. A Houston nurse heard the gunshots from the 810 Billiards and Bowling entrance early Tuesday morning. She and her neighbors stepped out on their balconies as the tragedy unfolded not too far away.
fox26houston.com
10th annual Houston Palestinian Festival to be held in Sugar Land this weekend
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Not too many people know the rich Palestine's rich cultural history, but Houstonians will get a chance to learn all about it this weekend!. The Palestinian American Cultural Center in Houston will be hosting the 10th annual Palestinian Festival in Sugar Land for two days on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday 6.
fox26houston.com
New data shows drop in violent crime touted by the Harris Co. Administrator is far from accurate
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "We have yet to hear an explanation for how this came to be," said Harris County First Assistant DA David Mitcham. Mitcham and several prosecutors were shocked when they heard Harris County Administrator David Berry tell Commissioners Court violent crime is down 12 percent. "We didn't...
fox26houston.com
Jose Altuve partners with Houston non-profit Lily's Toy Box to give back to Venezuela
HOUSTON - Even in the middle of the postseason, Astros players are still doing their part to give back to the Houston community and their home countries. Second baseman Jose Altuve went above and beyond to help children in Venezuela by partnering with 13-year-old Lily DuBose and her non-profit Lily's Toy Box.
fox26houston.com
'Trill on Wheels' celebrates Houston bred hip hop stars
Trill on wheels is a hip-hop-inspired cycling experience like no other. You can only find it in Houston!
fox26houston.com
Railroad worker killed by explosion near Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas - Authorities say a railroad worker was killed Saturday after a fuel ignition caused an explosion near Old Town Spring. Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, it happened sometime Saturday morning around 9 a.m. when two workers were on the tracks in the 26500 block of E. Hardy Rd.
fox26houston.com
Trick-or-Treater shocks Cypress homeowners who left candy bowl on their front porch
CYPRESS, Texas - A Cypress couple was shocked by the sweet gesture of a young trick-or-treater, the act of kindness was caught on their doorbell camera. "He was just a different one in the crowd you know," said Billy Martinez. Martinez and his wife live in Cypress, the night of...
fox26houston.com
1 person arrested after shooting reported in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police responded to a shooting that happened outside a local daycare in southwest Houston. Reports say Houston police received a call from the daycare about a shooting at the intersection nearby in the 6570 block of West Bellfort Blvd. near Westbury. The shooting was said to occur in...
fox26houston.com
Deadly Takeoff shooting, two additional victims in stable condition
HOUSTON - Houston Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of Migos rapper, Takeoff. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball was shot, along with two other people, in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The shooting occurred at 1201 Jacinto Street in Downtown Houston. Investigators say...
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer crashes patrol vehicle into suspected drunk driver on Katy Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities have a woman suspected of driving while intoxicated behind bars after a police officer crashed their patrol vehicle into her car in west Houston. It happened a little before 3 a.m. when investigators say a Houston PD officer was going east on the main lanes of Katy Fwy and Wilcrest. That's when the officer came across a red sedan stopped in one of the lanes with no hazard lights on and rear-ended the vehicle.
fox26houston.com
Temps in the 70s, clear skies for Saturday evening
Warm front cross over Houston on Sunday bringing a few showers for Southeast Texas. Look for 80s most of the afternoons this week until a cold front on Friday. If anyone wants to plan a parade in Houston this week, there will be several nice days to do it.
fox26houston.com
Several injured after 2-vehicle rollover crash in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together what led up to a crash in southwest Houston, where several people were injured. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but it happened around 8 a.m. in the 7900 block of La Roche Ln and Beechnut near Southwest Freeway. Authorities say two...
fox26houston.com
Tornado watch issued for counties north of Houston-area
HOUSTON - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several counties north of the Houston area. The watch is in effect for the following counties: Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Washington. The watch is in effect until midnight Saturday morning. A line of strong to...
fox26houston.com
Few possible showers Thursday evening with temps in the 80s
A few showers may roll through this evening and tonight as moisture increases ahead of our next storm system. The next cold front will arrive Friday night and will bring a round of strong to severe storms with the best chance from 8 pm Friday until 2 am Saturday. Main threat will be 60-70 mph damaging winds that could knock down trees and powerlines. But a tornado or two can't be ruled out so make sure you have the FOX 26 App downloaded and alerts turned on. 1-2 inches of rain will also be likely for some of the area that could elevate the flood threat. After this system moves out, we should dry things out and usher in quiet weather just in time for Game 6 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. A few showers are possible Monday of next week but Election Day is looking dry.
