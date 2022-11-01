USF 5th, Augie 9th in Region 4 Playoff Rankings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second Super Region Four rankings have been released for the NCAA Division II Playoffs.
The first set of rankings placed the ten teams in no order, but this week’s rankings has the teams ranked 1-10.Father-daughter football ref duo in 3rd year together
Here is a look at this week rankings:
The top seven teams advance to the NCAA Division II Playoffs.
Currently, USF sits in fifth, which means if the playoffs started today, they would travel to Minnesota State.
Augustana finds themselves on the outside looking in. The Vikings rank ninth, but they’ll need to climb two spots to reach the postseason.
The first round of the Division II playoffs is set for Saturday, November 19.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
Comments / 0