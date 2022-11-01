ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

USF 5th, Augie 9th in Region 4 Playoff Rankings

By Grant Sweeter
 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second Super Region Four rankings have been released for the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

The first set of rankings placed the ten teams in no order, but this week’s rankings has the teams ranked 1-10.

Father-daughter football ref duo in 3rd year together

Here is a look at this week rankings:

Courtesy: NCAA.com

The top seven teams advance to the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

Currently, USF sits in fifth, which means if the playoffs started today, they would travel to Minnesota State.

Augustana finds themselves on the outside looking in. The Vikings rank ninth, but they’ll need to climb two spots to reach the postseason.

The first round of the Division II playoffs is set for Saturday, November 19.

Augustana suffers pivotal loss, 34-24 vs Minnesota Duluth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (UA) – The Augustana football team fell 34-24 to Minnesota Duluth in the home finale on Saturday. The Vikings fell behind 21-6 but could not recover to complete the comeback. Thomas Scholten tossed for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns, all in the second half, to help push the comeback attempt. […]
USF unravels late, falls 31-24 against Wayne State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) -The No. 25 University of Sioux Falls Cougar football team fell to 7-3 on the season with a 24-31 loss to (RV) Wayne State on senior day here at Bob Young Field. “Football is a game of momentum,” said head coach Jon Anderson. “You have to be able to find the […]
Saturday Night Scoreboard – November 5th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Scores from around the area can be viewed below: COLLEGE FOOTBALL No.1 SDSU 31 Northern Iowa 28 South Dakota 20 Missouri State 13 Augustana 24 Minnesota Duluth 34 Sioux Falls 24 Wayne State 31 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL South Dakota 3 St. Thomas 0 South Dakota State 3 Western Illinois 0 Augustana […]
Dustman pure in final seconds, Jacks escape 31-28

CEDAR FALLS, IA (SDSU) – South Dakota State’s Hunter Dustman booted a 26-yard field goal with no time left on the clock, lifting the top-ranked Jackrabbits to a 31-28 victory over Northern Iowa Saturday night and securing at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title. The Jackrabbits, who tied a school record […]
SDSU volleyball wins 3rd straight contest

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State volleyball picked up its second straight sweep Saturday afternoon with a 25-7, 25-12, 26-24 win over Western Illinois at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits (13-13, 7-7 Summit) collected 46 kills against the Leathernecks, matching their season best for a three-set match, and hit .339 along the way. WIU (4-23, […]
USD volleyball sweeps St. Thomas, moves to 24-2

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota (24-2, 13-1 Summit) received a match-high 18 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a three-set victory over St. Thomas. Game scores went 25-21, 25-20, 25-8. With the win, the Coyotes extend their win streak to 11 games and remain at the top of the league standings. Who Stood OutSouth Dakota […]
SportsZone Saturday – November 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week as we dive into the college basketball season, which tips off soon. We hear from both SDSU and USD about their men’s and women’s basketball teams. Then we tell you more information about standout linebacker, T.J. Liggett who is on pace to lead Augustana in […]
USD shows fight, picks up 20-13 win over Mizz St.

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota quarterback Aidan Bouman passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns while the Coyote defense held Missouri State to a season-low for points in a 20-13 South Dakota win Saturday inside the DakotaDome. The result came one week after Missouri State scored a season-high 64 points in a win against […]
KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of October

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The month of October featured rivalries, playoff football, playoff soccer and much more. Here’s a look back at the top five plays from October: HM: Koepsell soars for six – Howard Football The first honorable mention goes to Howard’s Luke Koepsell as he leaps up and makes the touchdown catch […]
SDSU Men’s hoops poised for promising season

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Fresh off an NCAA Tournament appearance following a historic conference season, the SDSU men’s basketball team heads into the 2022 season with plenty of momentum and plenty of familiar faces. Baylor Scheierman Doug Wilson are gone, but the rest of the crew from the from the perfect 18-0 summit league season […]
KELOLAND SportsZone – November 4

Click the video player above to watch the KELOLAND SportsZone SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made its return for the final time in the 2022 fall sports season. This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone featured 11 games from across South Dakota and two from Iowa. Games featured in the KELOLAND SportsZone: #1 Jefferson vs. […]
Vikings defeat Winona 3-0, advance out of first round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – Augustana soccer shutout Winona State 3-0 in the first round of the NSIC tournament on Monday at Morstad Field. The third seeded Vikings advance to the next round of the tournament with the shutout victory. Augustana tallied five shots on target and 11 shots overall in the win Match Moments […]
