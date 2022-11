The University of New Mexico John Donald Robb Musical Trust and National Hispanic Cultural Center will present the ¡Música del Corazón! Baroque Fandangos of New Spain and Historic Fandangos of New Mexico on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2:30 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque. The event, which shares and promotes the legacy of New Mexican folk music and John Donald Robb’s compositions, is free and open to the public.

