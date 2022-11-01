ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

‘Manifest’s Josh Dallas Reveals Ben ‘Blames Cal In Some Ways For Grace’s Death’ (Exclusive)

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpsMu_0iuRbatj00

Manifest is getting a second chance with a fourth and final season, and Part 1 premieres November 4 on Netflix. The end of season 3 featured the tragic death of Grace and the mysterious return of Cal, who is now 5 years older than when he left. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh about Ben and Michaela’s journeys in season 4.

Josh revealed that Ben is still grieving the loss of his beloved wife two years later, and it’s impacting everyone in his life. “He’s not handling it well, and that’s affecting everything,” Josh told HollywoodLife. “It’s affecting him. It’s affecting his family. It’s affecting his sister. He is still stuck in this profound grief and anger. He’s not willing to let it go. I think he’s afraid to let it go because I think he feels that he’ll lose Grace forever in some strange way if he doesn’t hold on to his grief.”

He continued, “His daughter is missing. He is now obsessed with the idea of finding her, even with everyone else around him saying, we think it’s time that you start to let her go. He’s dealing with his son who is not only older in age that he’s supposed to be, but there is some complicated feelings that I think Ben has that he blames Cal in some ways for Grace’s death. And then he’s dealing with the fact that he’s left his sister alone, and he’s left his family alone. That’s super complicated for him, and he can’t find a way out of it. He also can’t find a razor to shave his beard.”

The older version of Cal will be played by Ty Doran. Josh noted that Ty “fit into this group so seamlessly.” The actor added, “He is very much the essence of Jack [Messina], who played young Cal. He is the essence of him, but he brings in so much more depth as an older version of Cal.”

Since Ben is still consumed by his grief, Michaela is having to wear several hats. “She’s having a tough time, and we get a glimpse of what exactly that looks like for her,” Melissa said. “There’s some conversations with Ben. But she’s been left in charge of providing and, obviously, you see Cal and everyone in the family try to chip in as best they can. But there’s a lot and with the death date coming up it’s getting more and more intense for them. Without Ben by her side, she’s not struggling but she’s tired. She wants her partner there, and she wants him to be a part of it. Not only that, but the love life aspect also’s weighing on her, so we see her struggling with just emotions from all over.”

When it comes to the love triangle situation, Michaela’s got some decisions to make after Jared’s declaration of love at the end of last season. “She’s obviously very much in love with Zeke but also has a profound love for Jared. We get to see the result of her decision based on that comment from Jared going into season 4, and the triangle does not die,” Melissa teased. The first 10 episodes of Manifest season 4 will be available to stream on November 4.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott Lets Loose On the Director Who ‘Was a Very Scary, Heavy Breathing, Critical Guy’

There aren’t many folks who can get this kind of response from her. It’s hard to believe, but Melody Thomas Scott has been playing stripper-turned-socialite Nikki Newman for a downright incredible 43 of The Young and the Restless’ 50 years on the air. But her credits go far beyond the daytime world as the actress has been working at her craft from a very young age.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen

American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Douglas and Donna could expose Thomas with the voice changing app

Spoilers for The Bold in the Beautiful began teasing during the summer that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) would soon have a girlfriend. Viewrs were hoping the brain tumor was the reason for his bizarre behavior and that he could move on from his obsession with Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) but now it's clear that Terrible Tom is still with us. Fans of the CBS soap are furious because the writers refuse to redeem Thomas and everyone is tired of his antics.
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
Popculture

An 'America's Got Talent' Series Is Canceled, Simon Cowell Says

America's Got Talent mastermind Simon Cowell said the latest spinoff, America's Got Talent: Extreme, will not return for a second season, at least if he has anything to say about it. In a resurfaced interview from September, Cowell said he thought the show pushed death-defying stunts too far. The production was rocked by tragedy when veteran escape artist Jonathan Goodwin nearly died in a rehearsal accident. Goodwin survived but is now paralyzed from the waist down.
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Looper

Sophia Bush Admitted She Struggled To Leave The Heaviness Of Chicago PD Behind

The "One Chicago" franchise rarely disappoints fans and among its many shows in the lineup, "Chicago P.D." is one of the most popular the shared TV universe has to offer. The series has a lot of likable characters, including Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush), whose efforts on the show had a bigger impact on the actress that played her than some fans may realize.
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
SheKnows

Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum

It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
254K+
Followers
23K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy