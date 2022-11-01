ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Brenda L. Kupchick (opinion): Urging support for Fairfield charter change

The town charter is Fairfield’s governing document, our “constitution.” Unfortunately, it has not received a thorough and meaningful review since the 1970s under long time and beloved First Selectman John Sullivan. Since then, our community, government and technology has changed significantly. When I was elected as first...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Opinion: Don’t let CT’s climate turn into Arkansas

I was born in Blytheville, Ark., on a US Air Force base surrounded by cotton fields. And, if I were still in New Haven in 60 years, climate change would take me, and everyone else in the region, back to the climate of Blytheville. This is according to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science online app that estimates future climates for whatever city one plugs in.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Editorial: How John Oliver is cleaning Long Island Sound

John Oliver is helping make Long Island Sound cleaner. Recent upgrades will combat levels of nitrogen and phosphorous John Oliver (the sewer plant) can discharge into surrounding water bodies. As a result, Danbury’s Still River will be cleaner. And those waters take a serpentine path through Connecticut to the Sound some 36 miles away.
CONNECTICUT STATE
In the Suburbs: It will take more than one month a year to end domestic violence

Domestic Violence Prevention Month ended on Halloween with barely a ripple. And the families of those killed in connection with domestic violence have probably returned to their private grief with few answers about how this deadly domestic violence could have been prevented. The Center for Family Justice, which serves Bridgeport,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Wilton schools see uptick in 'significant' social, emotional and mental health concerns

WILTON — School officials are noticing an uptick in the number of extreme social and emotional cases in their student body. And despite a number of effective in-district programs that have played a part in keeping students with special or critical needs in Wilton, the number of students being placed out of the district is growing, officials said.
WILTON, CT
These CT restaurants and caterers will make your Thanksgiving dinner

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let the experts do the work for Thanksgiving. These Connecticut restaurants and caterers will roast your turkey, bake your pies and serve you cocktails, so you can relax and enjoy family time. Artisan Restaurant in Southport hosts a three-course...
CONNECTICUT STATE
2022 CIAC girls volleyball tournament scoreboard / schedule

The 2022 CIAC Girls Volleyball tournament will begin with first-round games Monday, November 7 and conclude with championships Saturday, Nov. 19 at East Haven High School. Greenwich is the defending champion in Class LL; RHAM is the defending champion in Class L; Weston is the defending champion in Class M and Lyman Memorial is the defending champion in Class S.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Ridgefield claims FCIAC swimming and diving championship

GREENWICH — Paul Marchese’s belly-flop into the Greenwich pool was not a thing of beauty, but as far as his Ridgefield girls swimming and diving team was concerned, it was simply perfect. The Tigers overcame a tough challenge from Darien and pulled away in the final two events...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Essex home on Connecticut River with floating dock listed for $5.2M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Not all waterfront homes in Connecticut offer views of Long Island Sound. Some, like an Essex home for sale, trade in Sound views for river frontage. Listed for $5.2 million, the home on 159 River Rd. has direct frontage...
ESSEX, CT
2022 CIAC field hockey tournament scoreboard / schedule

The 2022 CIAC field hockey tournament will begin with qualifying-round games Monday, November 7 and conclude with championships Saturday, Nov. 19 at Wethersfield's Cottone Field. New Canaan is the defending champion in Class L; Guilford is the defending champion in Class M; North Branford is the defending champion in Class...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Time, TV for 2022 Yale-Harvard football game announced

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 138th edition of The Game between Yale and Harvard will kickoff at noon on Nov. 19 and be televised by ESPNU. The second oldest rivalry in college football, the game dates back to 1875. Yale holds a 68-61...
NEW HAVEN, CT

