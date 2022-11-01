Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In Connecticut
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last forever
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drug
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean Energy
wiltonbulletin.com
John Breunig (opinion): Why the Greenwich RTC is at risk on Election Day. 'Like the Death Star blowing up'
For generations, anticipating a Democratic upset in a Greenwich General Assembly race on Election Night was akin to looking for drama in a Marx Brothers movie, "The Simpsons" or "Big Mouth.". Yet this year, the drama is all in Greenwich. Things changed four years ago when Alex...
wiltonbulletin.com
Hartford Current (Opinion): Do we really need the Early Voting ballot initiative?
With Election Day fast approaching, this is a good time to highlight that in addition to a general election, all voters will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed Constitutional amendment that would allow for Early Voting in Connecticut. Our basic voting laws are embedded in our state Constitution....
wiltonbulletin.com
Brenda L. Kupchick (opinion): Urging support for Fairfield charter change
The town charter is Fairfield's governing document, our "constitution." Unfortunately, it has not received a thorough and meaningful review since the 1970s under long time and beloved First Selectman John Sullivan. Since then, our community, government and technology has changed significantly. When I was elected as first...
wiltonbulletin.com
In CT Comptroller's race, Guilford state rep and West Hartford town councilor face off
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the race to be Connecticut's next chief financial officer, Democrat Sean Scanlon, a four-term state lawmaker, is facing off against Republican Mary Fay, a three-term member of West Hartford's town council. The comptroller is responsible for paying...
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: Don't let CT's climate turn into Arkansas
I was born in Blytheville, Ark., on a US Air Force base surrounded by cotton fields. And, if I were still in New Haven in 60 years, climate change would take me, and everyone else in the region, back to the climate of Blytheville. This is according to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science online app that estimates future climates for whatever city one plugs in.
wiltonbulletin.com
Editorial: How John Oliver is cleaning Long Island Sound
John Oliver is helping make Long Island Sound cleaner. Recent upgrades will combat levels of nitrogen and phosphorous John Oliver (the sewer plant) can discharge into surrounding water bodies. As a result, Danbury's Still River will be cleaner. And those waters take a serpentine path through Connecticut to the Sound some 36 miles away.
wiltonbulletin.com
In the Suburbs: It will take more than one month a year to end domestic violence
Domestic Violence Prevention Month ended on Halloween with barely a ripple. And the families of those killed in connection with domestic violence have probably returned to their private grief with few answers about how this deadly domestic violence could have been prevented. The Center for Family Justice, which serves Bridgeport,...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton schools see uptick in 'significant' social, emotional and mental health concerns
WILTON — School officials are noticing an uptick in the number of extreme social and emotional cases in their student body. And despite a number of effective in-district programs that have played a part in keeping students with special or critical needs in Wilton, the number of students being placed out of the district is growing, officials said.
wiltonbulletin.com
These CT restaurants and caterers will make your Thanksgiving dinner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let the experts do the work for Thanksgiving. These Connecticut restaurants and caterers will roast your turkey, bake your pies and serve you cocktails, so you can relax and enjoy family time. Artisan Restaurant in Southport hosts a three-course...
wiltonbulletin.com
2022 CIAC girls volleyball tournament scoreboard / schedule
The 2022 CIAC Girls Volleyball tournament will begin with first-round games Monday, November 7 and conclude with championships Saturday, Nov. 19 at East Haven High School. Greenwich is the defending champion in Class LL; RHAM is the defending champion in Class L; Weston is the defending champion in Class M and Lyman Memorial is the defending champion in Class S.
wiltonbulletin.com
Calendar Close-up: Westport's Unitarian Church keeps Matthew Shepard's memory alive in a new way
On Oct. 6, 1998, 21-year-old University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard left a Laramie bar with two men. They savagely beat and tortured him, then left him tied to a lonely fence post. He was found, barely conscious, hours later by a dirt bike rider. Shepard was airlifted to a...
wiltonbulletin.com
Ridgefield claims FCIAC swimming and diving championship
GREENWICH — Paul Marchese's belly-flop into the Greenwich pool was not a thing of beauty, but as far as his Ridgefield girls swimming and diving team was concerned, it was simply perfect. The Tigers overcame a tough challenge from Darien and pulled away in the final two events...
wiltonbulletin.com
Essex home on Connecticut River with floating dock listed for $5.2M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Not all waterfront homes in Connecticut offer views of Long Island Sound. Some, like an Essex home for sale, trade in Sound views for river frontage. Listed for $5.2 million, the home on 159 River Rd. has direct frontage...
wiltonbulletin.com
2022 CIAC field hockey tournament scoreboard / schedule
The 2022 CIAC field hockey tournament will begin with qualifying-round games Monday, November 7 and conclude with championships Saturday, Nov. 19 at Wethersfield's Cottone Field. New Canaan is the defending champion in Class L; Guilford is the defending champion in Class M; North Branford is the defending champion in Class...
wiltonbulletin.com
New Haven firefighter killed in five-car crash on Interstate 91, police say
NEW HAVEN — While stopped on the highway due to a prior incident, a city firefighter was killed in a five-car crash on Interstate 91 Wednesday night, according to Connecticut State Police. Police identified the man as 27-year-old New Haven resident Thomas Mieles, a Wilbur Cross High School graduate....
wiltonbulletin.com
Quinnipiac women's basketball ready to lead MAAC after WNIT appearance: 'We're full steam ahead'
HAMDEN — While the goal every season is to win the MAAC Tournament championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament, the Quinnipiac women's basketball team achieved something notable last season by finishing in the second round of the WNIT. The WNIT appearance was the program's first time playing...
wiltonbulletin.com
Yale women's basketball begins new era under Dalila Eshe: 'Everybody has really bought in'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Yale women's basketball program begins the Dalila Eshe era this fall. Eshe was hired when Allison Guth took the Loyola job after six seasons in New Haven. She inherits a Bulldog squad that's ready to make its mark on the Ivy League with one of the nation's best point guards.
wiltonbulletin.com
Time, TV for 2022 Yale-Harvard football game announced
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 138th edition of The Game between Yale and Harvard will kickoff at noon on Nov. 19 and be televised by ESPNU. The second oldest rivalry in college football, the game dates back to 1875. Yale holds a 68-61...
