Downtown Family Dollar is closing soon
LACONIA — Family Dollar's downtown location is scheduled to close its doors soon, according to people familiar with the matter. The store may close as soon as December. In 2019, the dollar store chain announced it would close 390 stores across the United States, although an official list of which branches was not provided.
Boston Car Dealership Tycoon Having Trouble Selling His Multi-Million Dollar Condominium
Herb Chambers is synonymous with being the largest car dealer in New England ,with his 59 dealerships selling high-end vehicles in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Herb, according to Forbes, is worth an estimated $2 billion, and made their 2018 billionaire list. So, it's no surprise that this luxury car dealer...
mainebiz.biz
Holiday shopping doorbusters: Two retailers pop-up at Kittery Outlet Center
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Waterstone Properties Group has landed two pop-up retail store tenants at the Kittery Outlet Center, with another on the way later this month. Regatta Great Outdoors Factory Store, a British clothing brand, opened at the mall in October and plans to remain...
thelocalne.ws
Rowley nursing home owner fined $175,000 and agrees to no longer own or operate assisted living facility
Attorney General Maura Healey has announced a settlement agreement with a Rowley nursing home and its owner to resolve allegations that they failed to implement appropriate infection control procedures at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020. “This wholesale failure to implement infection control and prevention allegedly resulted...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Rents in Manchester decreased 1.6 percent in September from the previous month, a greater decrease than the average a 0.7 percent recorded nationally, according to the website Apartment List. Year-over-year, rent growth in Manchester currently stands at 2.3 percent, one-tenth the 24.9 percent increase recorded at this time last year....
WMUR.com
Man killed in forklift accident in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, N.H. — The Hopkinton Police Department is investigating a deadly forklift accident. Firefighters and police were called to McLane's Northeast on Maple Street at 3:42 a.m. Friday for a report of a forklift accident. They said a man, who was an employee of the supply chain supplier company, was injured and later died from his injuries. The man's name has not yet been released.
Golf.com
3 leaf-removal tactics that every homeowner should try, according to a superintendent
Ah, fall. Such a pretty time of year, when the leaves turn a Crayola box of colors before dropping to the ground and turning our days into a living hell. Or, at least, a headache for golfers, homeowners and superintendents. Dave Ousterhout, a 24-year member of the Golf Course Superintendents...
New England town ranked among the best places in America to buy a lake house
GILFORD, N.H. — Many people love to sit back and relax at the lake during the spring and summer months, which makes Lake Houses a perfect vacation destination. There are over 480,000 lakes in the U.S and figuring out where to find a lake home takes some research, but one of the best towns to buy a lake house might be right in your backyard.
National Grid customers prepare for 64% rate increase Tuesday
BOSTON — National Grid is reminding customers to brace for higher electric rates starting Tuesday, November 1st. Typical residential electric customers will see a 64% rate hike. According to National Grid, the increase in electricity rates is a result of the rising price of natural gas “due to global...
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
mainebiz.biz
Rolling in the dough: Portland Pie acquires Falmouth Ricetta's
Work is underway to open a ninth Portland Pie location after the craft pizza maker acquired a Ricetta’s pizzeria in a deal that closed Oct. 14, Jeff Perkins, Portland Pie’s owner and CEO, told Mainebiz. Portland Pie is leasing the Falmouth eatery formerly occupied by Ricetta’s, at 240...
4 of America’s best Christmas towns are in New England, according to Travel + Leisure
Travelers seeking a charming holiday getaway will find four of the best Christmas towns in the nation in New England, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the USA and included Nantucket; Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Ogunquit, Maine.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts nursing home workers charged with stealing from bank accounts of residents
BOSTON – Two individuals have been indicted in connection with allegations they abused their positions as long-term care facility or nursing home employees to fraudulently access and steal from the bank accounts of nursing home residents, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Caroline Khan, 54, of Brighton, was indicted...
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
Dunkin' franchise owner had 1,200 child labor law violations, AG says
BOSTON - A company that runs 14 Dunkin' stores in Central Massachusetts and Lowell had more than 1,200 child labor law violations over the course of a year and a half, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The Westford Group Inc. and owners Michael and Brian Marino will pay a fine of more than $145,000, Healey's office said. They have Dunkin' locations in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westboro and Leominster.According to Healey, they failed to obtain a work permit for minor workers, didn't supervise minors past 8 p.m. and had minors working either too early, too late or for too many...
mainebiz.biz
Cumberland County restaurant operator fined $102K for violating federal labor laws
An operator of three southern Maine eateries has paid $102,000 to the U.S. Department of Labor for violating federal labor laws, the agency said Monday. El Grand Rodeo, the owner of El Rodeo in South Portland, El Rodeo Brunswick in Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, was ordered to pay $51,217 in restored tips and back wages, plus that same amount in liquidated damages, for denying 25 workers their full overtime wages or illegally keeping portions of their earned tips.
Johnson & Johnson to buy Danvers-based company in $16.6B deal
Johnson & Johnson will spend $16.6 billion to buy the Danvers-based cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to strengthen its medical device division. The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Abiomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls. Stop It.
If you drive a lot, like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
7 New Places Opening in the Maine Mall Just in Time for the Holidays
As each day passes, we all get a little bit closer to the holiday season. That means people are already thinking Black Friday deals and where they can shop to grab all the must-have items before they're sold out. The Maine Mall is always packed with shoppers throughout November and...
