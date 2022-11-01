ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Downtown Family Dollar is closing soon

LACONIA — Family Dollar's downtown location is scheduled to close its doors soon, according to people familiar with the matter. The store may close as soon as December. In 2019, the dollar store chain announced it would close 390 stores across the United States, although an official list of which branches was not provided.
LACONIA, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Rents in Manchester decreased 1.6 percent in September from the previous month, a greater decrease than the average a 0.7 percent recorded nationally, according to the website Apartment List. Year-over-year, rent growth in Manchester currently stands at 2.3 percent, one-tenth the 24.9 percent increase recorded at this time last year....
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man killed in forklift accident in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, N.H. — The Hopkinton Police Department is investigating a deadly forklift accident. Firefighters and police were called to McLane's Northeast on Maple Street at 3:42 a.m. Friday for a report of a forklift accident. They said a man, who was an employee of the supply chain supplier company, was injured and later died from his injuries. The man's name has not yet been released.
HOPKINTON, NH
Boston

Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.

Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Rolling in the dough: Portland Pie acquires Falmouth Ricetta's

Work is underway to open a ninth Portland Pie location after the craft pizza maker acquired a Ricetta’s pizzeria in a deal that closed Oct. 14, Jeff Perkins, Portland Pie’s owner and CEO, told Mainebiz. Portland Pie is leasing the Falmouth eatery formerly occupied by Ricetta’s, at 240...
FALMOUTH, ME
CBS Boston

Dunkin' franchise owner had 1,200 child labor law violations, AG says

BOSTON - A company that runs 14 Dunkin' stores in Central Massachusetts and Lowell had more than 1,200 child labor law violations over the course of a year and a half, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The Westford Group Inc. and owners Michael and Brian Marino will pay a fine of more than $145,000, Healey's office said. They have Dunkin' locations in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westboro and Leominster.According to Healey, they failed to obtain a work permit for minor workers, didn't supervise minors past 8 p.m. and had minors working either too early, too late or for too many...
LOWELL, MA
mainebiz.biz

Cumberland County restaurant operator fined $102K for violating federal labor laws

An operator of three southern Maine eateries has paid $102,000 to the U.S. Department of Labor for violating federal labor laws, the agency said Monday. El Grand Rodeo, the owner of El Rodeo in South Portland, El Rodeo Brunswick in Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, was ordered to pay $51,217 in restored tips and back wages, plus that same amount in liquidated damages, for denying 25 workers their full overtime wages or illegally keeping portions of their earned tips.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
whdh.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
NASHUA, NH

