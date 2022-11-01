Read full article on original website
WOUB
Columbia Gas of Ohio reaches preliminary agreement for rate raise in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) — After months of negotiations, Columbia Gas of Ohio reached a preliminary compromise with some state regulators and some consumer advocates to raise its rates. Columbia Gas asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in June 2021 to increase its fees to generate an additional $212...
WFMJ.com
Columbia Gas of Ohio announces near $20 monthly hike on customers
Columbia Gas of Ohio has announced a stipulation on Monday that it would charge all customers $56.15 a month regardless of how much gas they use that month. That's nearly $20 more than what customers are paying now. The hike will be staggered out over the next five years. This...
Columbia Gas reminding Ohio residents of federally-funded bill assistance program
(WOWK) — Columbia Gas is reminding Ohioans that financial assistance is available this winter through the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP. The Ohio Department of Development says the program is federally funded and helps Ohioans pay for home energy bills. They say it is a one-time benefit that is applied to either […]
Country experiencing diesel shortage, officials say; How it could impact prices
As of Nov. 1, Ohioans are paying $5.59 a gallon on average for diesel fuel and there’s a chance that number could go up even more. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said the country only has a 25-day supply of diesel fuel on hand. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell...
mahoningmatters.com
UPDATE | Programs available for Ohioans who need help paying heating bills
Rising energy costs are nothing short of frightening for many Ohioans as cooler fall temperatures will soon settle in. The cost to heat homes with electricity, natural gas, propane and heating oil is expected to reach its highest level in a decade, averaging about $1,200 for the season. But assistance is available for some of the most vulnerable.
cleveland19.com
Ohio takes EV charging station bids: Will they be near you? (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If the future of driving in Ohio is electric vehicles, there has to be many more places to plug in and charge. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s officer announced the state is now taking bids from companies who want to build those stations, using $100M given to the state by the Federal Government.
DeWine announces $100 million in funding for electric vehicle charging stations
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that $100 million is now available to help support more electric vehicle charging stations in the state. DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, began accepting proposals for companies to install and operate EV charging stations in the state. Proposals...
Ohio manufacturer facing over $1.2M in penalties after 7th worker in 5 years gets caught in a machine
An Ohio vinyl tile manufacturer is facing over a million dollars in penalties according to the U.S. Department of Labor after a worker suffered severe injuries as a result of being caught in a machine on April 28, 2022. The U.S Department of Labor said that incident marked the eventh injury at the NOX US […]
CVS, Walgreens offer more than $10 billion to settle thousands of opioid-related lawsuits, but Ohio share remains unclear
COLUMBUS, Ohio—CVS and Walgreens announced Wednesday they have offered to pay a combined $10.7 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits from Ohio and around the country claiming that the pharmacy chains recklessly dispensed opioid prescription painkillers. Walmart, which is also a defendant in the lawsuits, also offered to pay...
bgindependentmedia.org
H2Ohio flooded with requests to participate
It’s been one year since the H2Ohio Water Quality Program was rolled out from the Ohio legislature and into the farm fields of Northwest Ohio, and the response has been “overwhelming” according to H2Ohio Program Director, Terry Mescher. Mescher presented the Center for Innovative Food Technology’s October...
sciotopost.com
Field Reports from Ohio Department of Wildlife
Ohio – Reports from around the Ohio area by ODNR. During an Ohio Division of Wildlife controlled dove hunt at a wildlife area, State Wildlife Officer Josh Elster, assigned to Pickaway County, contacted a subject sitting near a numbered stake. Officer Elster checked for the subject’s hunting license and controlled hunting permit. The subject did not have a permit to hunt at that location. Officer Elster informed the subject that stake belonged to another permit holder, and he was not allowed to sit there. Officer Elster then found that the subject’s gun was capable of holding more than three rounds. Dove hunting requires a shotgun that can hold no more than three rounds. The subject was issued a summons for hunting migratory birds with a gun capable of holding more than three rounds.
How do Northeast Ohioans feel about a unified county income tax?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The majority of Northeast Ohioans aren’t sure a unified county income tax would save them money, but they seemed to agree it could save them hassle, a new poll commissioned by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found. Most Cuyahoga County residents pay income taxes to...
Mount Vernon News
Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
grocerydive.com
Kroger to add ghost kitchens to three Ohio stores
Kroger plans to open ghost kitchens at three supermarkets in the Columbus, Ohio, area later this year in partnership with Kitchen United, the companies announced Monday. The “Mix Food Hall” locations will each offer items from multiple restaurant brands for pickup or delivery, and customers will be able to order food from numerous brands in a single order.
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March […]
huroninsider.com
Two Erie County buildings to be demolished as part of State program
SANDUSKY and VERMILION – Two vacant buildings in Erie County will be among hundreds across Ohio that will be demolished as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. On Friday, Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that 825 blighted and vacant...
barbertonherald.com
Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes
Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
Wicked, Wild Winter in the Forecast for Northeast Ohio
Winter forecast for OhioPhoto by Tadeusz Lakota on Unsplash. Predictions for the Northeast Ohio winter season are shaping up to be a snowy, cold couple of months. Get your skis, snowboards, and sleds ready!
Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl
A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
