ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WOUB

Columbia Gas of Ohio reaches preliminary agreement for rate raise in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) — After months of negotiations, Columbia Gas of Ohio reached a preliminary compromise with some state regulators and some consumer advocates to raise its rates. Columbia Gas asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in June 2021 to increase its fees to generate an additional $212...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Columbia Gas of Ohio announces near $20 monthly hike on customers

Columbia Gas of Ohio has announced a stipulation on Monday that it would charge all customers $56.15 a month regardless of how much gas they use that month. That's nearly $20 more than what customers are paying now. The hike will be staggered out over the next five years. This...
OHIO STATE
mahoningmatters.com

UPDATE | Programs available for Ohioans who need help paying heating bills

Rising energy costs are nothing short of frightening for many Ohioans as cooler fall temperatures will soon settle in. The cost to heat homes with electricity, natural gas, propane and heating oil is expected to reach its highest level in a decade, averaging about $1,200 for the season. But assistance is available for some of the most vulnerable.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Ohio takes EV charging station bids: Will they be near you? (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If the future of driving in Ohio is electric vehicles, there has to be many more places to plug in and charge. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s officer announced the state is now taking bids from companies who want to build those stations, using $100M given to the state by the Federal Government.
OHIO STATE
bgindependentmedia.org

H2Ohio flooded with requests to participate

It’s been one year since the H2Ohio Water Quality Program was rolled out from the Ohio legislature and into the farm fields of Northwest Ohio, and the response has been “overwhelming” according to H2Ohio Program Director, Terry Mescher. Mescher presented the Center for Innovative Food Technology’s October...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field Reports from Ohio Department of Wildlife

Ohio – Reports from around the Ohio area by ODNR. During an Ohio Division of Wildlife controlled dove hunt at a wildlife area, State Wildlife Officer Josh Elster, assigned to Pickaway County, contacted a subject sitting near a numbered stake. Officer Elster checked for the subject’s hunting license and controlled hunting permit. The subject did not have a permit to hunt at that location. Officer Elster informed the subject that stake belonged to another permit holder, and he was not allowed to sit there. Officer Elster then found that the subject’s gun was capable of holding more than three rounds. Dove hunting requires a shotgun that can hold no more than three rounds. The subject was issued a summons for hunting migratory birds with a gun capable of holding more than three rounds.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
grocerydive.com

Kroger to add ghost kitchens to three Ohio stores

Kroger plans to open ghost kitchens at three supermarkets in the Columbus, Ohio, area later this year in partnership with Kitchen United, the companies announced Monday. The “Mix Food Hall” locations will each offer items from multiple restaurant brands for pickup or delivery, and customers will be able to order food from numerous brands in a single order.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S.   Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March […]
OHIO STATE
huroninsider.com

Two Erie County buildings to be demolished as part of State program

SANDUSKY and VERMILION – Two vacant buildings in Erie County will be among hundreds across Ohio that will be demolished as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. On Friday, Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that 825 blighted and vacant...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
barbertonherald.com

Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes

Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl

A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
BYESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy