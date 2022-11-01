Read full article on original website
I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg following multiple crashes and blocking vehicles
I-90 has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg after being closed due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The highway was previously closed in both directions between exit 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but WSDOT tweeted just before 5:30...
As daylight saving time ends, troopers concerned about more collisions on dark roads
As if the last few days haven’t been gloomy enough, now comes the dreaded “fall back” as daylight saving time comes to an end at 2 a.m. Sunday. As always, you’ll be getting an extra hour of sleep overnight — but the tradeoff is that sunsets will now happen as early as 4 p.m.
Tri-Cities Washington Cleans Up After 105mph Windstorm
If you were out today, I am sure you had to dodge all the debris just like we did after the crazy windstorm last night. Yes, we had wind gusts of 105mph. I knew it was really windy last night, even for the Tri-Cities, but I had no idea how bad it really was. According to multiple reports, wind gusts reached 105 MPH on Rattlesnake Mountain Friday night during the storm.
Power line down in Benton County
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Power is out in the area around Twin Bridges Road due to a down power line. Expect lane closures and vehicles in the roadway as crews work to restore power. Twin Bridges Road was closed due to the work but has since been reopened.
Ferocious Tri-Cities winds knock out power, topple trees. Top gusts nearly 70 mph
“It’s called the Tri-City lottery. I never ‘win’. I always get plastic bags and tumbleweeds. Some people ‘win’ lawn furniture and trampolines.”
Veterans honored today in West Richland
The 23rd Annual West Richland Veteran's Day Parade was held today near Flat Top Park in West Richland. The community gathered to show their support for veterans and thank them for their service. One veteran who was honored was 90-year-old Benton City native and Korean war vet Calvin W. Stafford.
Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR
BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
Floating home breaks free, escapes to Washington amid strong winds
As rainy and windy conditions ramped up in Oregon Friday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a floating home on the Columbia River broke free from the marina.
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana
A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
Road crews ready as snowfall begins at Cascade passes in western Washington
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials say they will be monitoring routes like Snoqualmie Pass over the next few days as a storm moves into western Washington. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and mountain snow to the passes. On...
Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties
BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
Kennewick Fire stops garage fire from spreading
KENNEWICK, Wash. — No one was hurt in a house fire on the 500 block of Irby Street, according to the Kennewick Police Department. The fire seems to have started in the garage, according to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael. Crews knocked down the fire before it reached the rest of the home.
Coats for Kids- Bandidos Motorcycle Club joined by Motorcycle Clubs from across the state
KENNEWICK, Wash. - For ten years the Motorcycle Run 'Coats for Kids' has been sponsored by local motorcycle club, "Bandidos." Today, club from across the state of Washington joined to collect unwanted coats for kids in the area. In the last 10 years, nearly 20,000 coats have been collected by...
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
Douglas PUD Battle Downed Lines and Multiple Power Outages This Weekend
Douglas PUD crews were busy Friday night as they tended to multiple downed lines and power outages. On Friday night, Pangborn Airport received winds up to 39-51 mph. At 3:30 p.m., 163 residents lost power in the Palisades area due to a downed line. Crews had power restored around 6:45 p.m.
Residents warned to brace for power outages as fall storm hits western Washington
As this atmospheric river blows into western Washington, there may be some power outages in the area. Heavy rain and high wind are forecast for the next couple of days. “I don’t like it at all,” Twyla Collins, an Everett resident, said. This combination of wind and rain could lead to major headaches from Seattle to the North Sound.
Wind, Rain and Flooding
A few showers and breezy this morning. Winds increase by midday and become gusty by afternoon, along with the return of more rain. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s-mid 40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60. A warm front is currently moving through the region this morning...
