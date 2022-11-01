ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA



Tri-Cities Washington Cleans Up After 105mph Windstorm

If you were out today, I am sure you had to dodge all the debris just like we did after the crazy windstorm last night. Yes, we had wind gusts of 105mph. I knew it was really windy last night, even for the Tri-Cities, but I had no idea how bad it really was. According to multiple reports, wind gusts reached 105 MPH on Rattlesnake Mountain Friday night during the storm.
TRI-CITIES, WA


Power line down in Benton County

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Power is out in the area around Twin Bridges Road due to a down power line. Expect lane closures and vehicles in the roadway as crews work to restore power. Twin Bridges Road was closed due to the work but has since been reopened.
BENTON COUNTY, WA


Veterans honored today in West Richland

The 23rd Annual West Richland Veteran's Day Parade was held today near Flat Top Park in West Richland. The community gathered to show their support for veterans and thank them for their service. One veteran who was honored was 90-year-old Benton City native and Korean war vet Calvin W. Stafford.
WEST RICHLAND, WA


Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR

BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
BAKER CITY, OR


Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through

A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA


Thousands without power across Central Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
KENNEWICK, WA


First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana

A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
PENDLETON, OR


Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties

BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA


Kennewick Fire stops garage fire from spreading

KENNEWICK, Wash. — No one was hurt in a house fire on the 500 block of Irby Street, according to the Kennewick Police Department. The fire seems to have started in the garage, according to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael. Crews knocked down the fire before it reached the rest of the home.
KENNEWICK, WA


PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest

A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
OREGON STATE


Wind, Rain and Flooding

A few showers and breezy this morning. Winds increase by midday and become gusty by afternoon, along with the return of more rain. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s-mid 40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60. A warm front is currently moving through the region this morning...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA

