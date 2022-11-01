The Rock Falls City Council has passed an ordinance that will permit the operation of certain non-highway vehicles on streets within the city limits of Rock Falls. The ordinance, as well as Illinois law, restricts the operation of qualifying vehicles to city streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, alleys, and parking lots, a news release says. These vehicles are prohibited from being operated on sidewalks, bike paths, state highways, or off-road in parks or upon other public property.

ROCK FALLS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO