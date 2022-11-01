Read full article on original website
Illinois man convicted for school vandalism gets probation
(WHBF) — A 22-year-old Moline man convicted in connection with vandalism at Moline High has been sentenced to “second-chance” probation. Steven Anderson was sentenced Tuesday in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. Earlier, Anderson was found guilty after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage to...
County meth arrest case now in federal court
Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf has announced that Cordero Davis, 35, of Dubuque, was charged by indictment on Sept. 20 in the U. S. District Court for the District of Northern Illinois (Western Division) with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. If Davis is convicted,...
Police allege suspect pointed loaded gun at bar patron
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police allege he went into a bar with a loaded gun and threatened a patron. Demetrius Tigue Sr. faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first, and possession or carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, court records say.
Deputy alleges suspect punched him, tried to grab gun, taser
After officials allege he punched a deputy and tried to take his gun, a 51-year-old Bettendorf man is behind bars. Matthew Peters faces felony charges of assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of weapon, and disarming a peace officer, along with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations – bodily injury, and a serious misdemeanor of interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records say.
Suspect left Home Depot with cart of tools she didn’t purchase, police allege
A 40-year-old Rock Island woman faces a felony charge after police allege, she walked out of The Home Depot, Bettendorf, with a shopping cart of tools she didn’t purchase. Brianna Sand faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. According to arrest affidavits, police allege Sand loaded a...
Blue Grass police chief back on duty
The Blue Grass Police Department posted Friday on Facebook that Chief Bobby Flaherty has been officially released to resume his duties as Police Chief. His administrative leave has been resolved. In late September, Mayor Brad Schutte announced that Flaherty was placed on administrative leave due to a pending investigation. His...
1 injured in Friday evening shooting
One person suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday evening, Davenport Police told Local 4 News. Shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 1900 block of Clark Street near Wilson Elementary School for a report of gunfire. Officers found one casing at the scene. A victim with non-life-threatening injuries...
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
1 killed in two-car crash Thursday
A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
One hospitalized after downtown crash Thursday night
One person was transported to a hospital Thursday night after a crash left a pickup truck on its top in the heart of downtown Davenport. The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd and Brady streets. Police told our Local 4 News crew the injured person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
City addresses non-highway vehicles with ordinance
The Rock Falls City Council has passed an ordinance that will permit the operation of certain non-highway vehicles on streets within the city limits of Rock Falls. The ordinance, as well as Illinois law, restricts the operation of qualifying vehicles to city streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, alleys, and parking lots, a news release says. These vehicles are prohibited from being operated on sidewalks, bike paths, state highways, or off-road in parks or upon other public property.
Dog dies in house fire Thursday
A dog died Thursday in a house fire in Burlington, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. At 3:41 p.m. Thursday, the Burlington Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived four minutes later to find a single-story structure with light to moderate smoke inside, but no fire at the time of entry.
‘Frigid Feet’ set to raise awareness of what un-sheltered people experience
The Christian Care Frigid Feet event is a walk designed to help participants “step into the shoes of the unsheltered” and raise awareness as to what those experiencing homelessness in the community experience on a day-to-day basis during the brutal winter months. Soup and half a sandwich will...
Library hosts Makerspace session for gift-making
The Clinton Public Library will host an open house in the Makerspace, the library’s creative design lab, on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 3:30-7 p.m. at the main branch, 306 8th Ave. S. Attendees will learn about how they can create personalized, homemade gifts in the Makerspace just in time for the holiday season.
Veterans Day ceremony set for Friday
The Rock Island National Cemetery will have a Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. at Rock Island National Cemetery, at the main flagpole. The keynote speaker will be Col. Landis C. Maddox, commander, Joint Munitions Command. He is the 13th commander of JMC and assumed his duties in May 2022 after previously serving as the commanding general’s executive officer at Army Materiel Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, a news release says.
1st annual local author signing at Barnes & Noble
Local 4 WHBF’s Jonathan Turner is among QC area scribes who will be featured in the first-annual Local Author Book Signing event Saturday, Nov. 5, at Barnes & Noble, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, in NorthPark Mall. The authors to be available to sell and sign their books (from...
Gilda’s Club asks guys to grow mo this month
Kevin Carlson of Davenport is an enthusiastic Mo Bro for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. Gilda’s Club is working this month to raise funds for their free services for people battling cancer and those that support them. They are doing this through No-Shave November. Carlson lost his mother in...
REVIEW: New Fresh Films doc is heartwarming, inspiring
Wednesday night, Nov. 2, was an extraordinary one for many people at the Putnam Museum’s Giant Screen Theater. Over four years from filming to premiere, a packed theater was treated to the touching, insightful, completely heartwarming and inspirational documentary, “I Am Able.”. The film — produced by Augustana...
Give him a hand! QC man holds world record for clapping
How fast can you clap? Even if you think you’re quick, chances are it’s nothing compared to the Davenport man Guinness World Records recognizes as setting the record for most claps in a minute at 1,140. Dalton Meyer sat down with Local 4 to talk about his accomplishment and the work it took to beat the former record.
