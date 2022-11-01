Read full article on original website
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
NOLA.com
Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire
I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
NOLA.com
Teachers and staff at The Rooted School in New Orleans form union
The board that oversees the Rooted School New Orleans has voted unanimously to recognize a union formed by teachers and staff at the school, making it the fifth charter school in New Orleans with a unionized staff. The Rooted Union of Staff & Teachers formed as a chapter of United...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell sparked probe into New Orleans council member's bodyguard, report finds
Mayor LaToya Cantrell sparked a now-closed investigation into City Council President Helena Moreno’s bodyguard after Cantrell said she heard from New Orleans police officers that the bodyguard had covertly surveilled her, according to statements compiled in a Sheriff’s Office report released on Friday. Cantrell’s chief administrative officer, Gilbert...
NOLA.com
Second Line Stages pulls back curtain on $100 million expansion in New Orleans
Second Line Stages, one of Louisiana's largest television and film studio operators, on Thursday showed off its huge new sound stage complex, a sprawling series of airplane hanger-like structures that cover two city blocks in New Orleans' Lower Garden District. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser were...
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
NOLA.com
City Council votes down funding New Orleans' new trash contracts; officials plan to push forward
New Orleans trash pickup was once again thrown into disarray on Thursday, with Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration now on the hook for overlapping garbage contracts — but with funding available only for the one it doesn’t want. That was the outcome of Cantrell’s gamble of signing two...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Health System building $75M surgery center as north shore medical boom continues
St. Tammany Health System has broken ground on a $75 million outpatient surgery center that will open in the summer of 2024, the latest expansion for the public, not-for-profit hospital. The 126,000-square-foot center south of Covington will have 12 surgical suites as well as support services that include pre- and...
NOLA.com
Three Rivers Art Festival expected to draw big crowds to Covington
Covington's Three Rivers Art Festival kicks off Nov. 12 along five downtown city blocks. The Three Rivers event began in 1997 when its founders, after visiting an arts festival in Fairhope, Alabama, decided that Covington needed its own festival to help artists and to support the economic development of downtown.
NOLA.com
New Orleans schoolteacher found dead in Mexico City; family, friends seek answers
A New Orleans schoolteacher visiting Mexico City was found dead in his vacation rental last weekend. Now, his family and friends are begging to get his body home, as they await more details about his death. The U.S. State Department on Friday said three U.S. citizens died in the rental...
NOLA.com
Contractor mistakenly fells century-old live oak on St. Charles Avenue
Odom Heebe was driving home Monday evening when he saw it: the roughly century-old live oak at the corner of Adams Street and St. Charles Avenue stood shorn of its massive limbs. “I know this is a mistake,” thought Heebe, who is president of the St. Charles Avenue Association.
NOLA.com
Demoted and suspended NOPD veteran resigns from state Police Commission
New Orleans Police Department Lt. Sabrina Richardson has resigned her post on the Louisiana State Police Commission, in the wake of her demotion and subsequent suspension for allegedly double-dipping at the Police Department. A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Wednesday that Richardson had resigned her post on...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 4-6
Fall is filled with flavors and sounds, from food fests to music mashups and a lot more fun happening in between. Take a bite out of local culture and flavor at the OAK STREET PO-BOY FESTIVAL Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along the Uptown street, from South Carrollton Avenue to Eagle Street. More than 40 vendors will be putting their own spin on the classic New Orleans sandwich, with the proceeds from the event benefiting Son of a Saint. Look for music, art and a kids' zone. Wristbands are needed to sample the goodies, with a variety of options available. Check it out here.
NOLA.com
For $3.3M+, live in a piece of French Quarter history in this 1841 mansion
Live in a piece of history in this French Quarter home, with a fascinating centurieslong lineage and beautiful architecture, all for $3,350,000. The Sindos-Latorre-Boucvalt House lies in a quiet section the Vieux Carre at 1025 St. Louis St. The property, originally acquired in 1785 by Louison Cheval, a free woman...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany calendar full of music, theater, art and fall fundraisers
The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will present the second concert of this season's Northshore Classics series on Nov. 12 in Covington. The evening performance will open with the work of young Berkeley composer Gabrielle Smith, whose music mimics some the natural and human soundscapes she records as part of her twin passions for music and ecology.
NOLA.com
Oak Street Po-boy Fest 2022: Cost, parking, vendors, music and more
New Orleanians are primed for another favorite celebration on Sunday: the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival presented by Tony Chachere's. Now in its 14th year, the festival has 40 vendors selling a variety of po-boys, an art market and a rest area for those who need a break. When is it?
NOLA.com
Former Holiday Inn high rise, long a blight in New Orleans East, gets new life as apartments
The former Holiday Inn at Chef Menteur Highway and Interstate 10 was shuttered and abandoned following Hurricane Katrina, and for 15 years collected graffiti and weeds as it became a high-profile symbol of blight on the New Orleans East landscape. Things have changed. After a two-year renovation, the building once...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Oct. 14-19, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from Oct. 14-19, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Roseland Parkway 430: Judith Brandt and Gerald A. Jenny to Vanessa F. Johnson and Eric J. Johnson, $300,000. JEFFERSON. Brooklyn Ave. 260: Jackie L. Dupeire and Wallace S. Dupeire...
NOLA.com
Emeril's French Quarter restaurant NOLA will not reopen; local name takes over
The fate of chef Emeril Lagasse’s French Quarter restaurant NOLA has been one of the lingering question marks in New Orleans dining through the pandemic. The restaurant, in business for nearly 30 years, has been closed since March 2020 when all restaurants were ordered to suspend indoor dining. Now...
NOLA.com
Man found dead on side of road in Florida area by Harbor Police, NOPD says
A man was found dead on the side of the road Thursday night by Harbor Police, authorities said. He was found around 9:30 p.m. near the Florida Avenue intersection with France Street/Poland Avenue, where it becomes Alvar Street (map). The man had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NOLA.com
The Verdict serves creative egg rolls and Creole favorites in New Orleans East
For Melika, Tashika and Michiko Honoré, The Verdict is a family affair that draws on years of experience. The restaurant and lounge opened Oct. 5 in New Orleans East, giving a fresh start to a building that once housed the Roxbury strip club on Lake Forest Boulevard. Melika Honoré...
