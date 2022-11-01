Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Arrives in Los Angeles Ahead of 2026 Tournament
LOS ANGELES – The most prestigious and iconic trophy in sports made its way to Los Angeles on Saturday. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to kick off in Qatar on Nov. 20, the World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca Cola is taking the hardware across the world – the same one awarded to the World Cup-winning nation – to allow fans to experience and see the gold up close and personal.
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at an international fleet review Sunday said his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities amid a worsening security environment in the East and South China seas and threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Cricket-Pakistan join India in semis after Dutch dump South Africa
MELBOURNE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their final Super 12 match to join Group 2 rivals India in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Sunday.
Fears UK will break climate crisis pledge for poor nations after failure to reveal funding
Ministers have been told to come clean on suspicions the UK will break promises to fund climate crisis help for poorer nations, after failing to set out what money is being provided.As the crucial Cop27 summit opens, the government is refusing to set out its recent contributions to a crucial global fund – despite Boris Johnson pledging to boost spending to an average of £2.3bn a year.Figures seen by The Independent show only £1.3bn was paid in 2020, the most recent statistic provided, as rich nations were condemned for failing to meet a $100bn annual target set a decade...
NBC Los Angeles
Germany's Dependence on China Is ‘Overblown,' But Critical Goods Diversification Needs to Improve: EU Chamber of Commerce
The top European business representative in China downplayed concerns over Germany's economic reliance on China as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes his maiden in-person visit to Beijing. President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China Joerg Wuttke said many of Germany's imports from China are replaceable, although the country...
Italy lets minors, sick off migrant rescue boat but spurns 35 others
Italy let minors and sick people off a German-flagged rescue vessel Sunday but refused to let 35 male adult migrants off, to the rejected survivors' despair. Three female minors and a baby were the first off the Humanity 1 in Catania port in the early hours, followed by male minors, SOS Humanity's press officer Petra Krischok told AFP. After that, male adults with medical issues were allowed off.
Rugby-Russell 'in the mix' after injury to flyhalf Hastings
EDINBURGH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Flyhalf Finn Russell could be in line for a dramatic return to the Scotland squad only weeks after being axed by coach Gregor Townsend in the latest instalment of their frosty relationship.
Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society
Pope Francis is wrapping up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom's tiny Catholic flock
Tens of thousands ride bikes on typically busy Dubai highway
For a few brief hours, the skyscraper-lined superhighway that cuts through the center of Dubai emptied of the cars always clogging it to give way to tens of thousands of bicyclists
NBC Los Angeles
In Bankrupt Lebanon, Locals Mine Bitcoin and Buy Groceries With Tether, as $1 Is Now Worth 15 Cents
Once known for its stable and investment-friendly banking system, Lebanon has plunged into chaos as hyperinflation grips the country and banks force huge haircuts on dollar withdrawals. To make ends meet in a financial system that no longer makes sense, some Lebanese are mining bitcoin or storing wealth using the...
Comments / 0