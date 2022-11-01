Drew Sanders named semifinalist for Bednarik Award

If bets were to be taken about which Alabama-related player would lead the SEC in sacks in 2022, most of those bets would have been on Will Anderson.

And while the Crimson Tide edge player remains one of the best defenders in the country, it’s his former teammate who is tops in the SEC when it comes to getting to the quarterback.

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders, with his 6 1/2 sacks in tow, was named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award on Tuesday . The Bednarik Award is given to the nation’s best defensive player.

Sanders, in his first year at Arkansas after transferring from Alabama, has 65 tackles, including 7 1/2 for loss to go along with his 6 1/2 sacks. He also has three pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and six quarterback hurries.

Last year’s winner was Jordan Davis from Georgia. Players from the SEC have won the Bednarik Award four of the last six years.

