Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Tony Pollard Said He Was Tired, 'Done' After 30 Week 8 Plays, RB Coach Says
Fans and analysts puzzled by Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard's limited usage might have more to do with his in-game stamina than Jerry Jones' obsession with Ezekiel Elliott. Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Pollard said he was "done"...
Pats get 9 sacks in dominant 26-3 victory over Colts
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones had a touchdown pass, Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots finished with nine sacks to help New England beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Sunday. The win moves the Patriots (5-4) above .500 for the first time this season as they head into their bye week. Linebackers Matt Judon and Josh Uche each had three sacks, leading a defense that held Indianapolis to 121 yards and 0 of 14 on third down. Jonathan Jones returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown to finish the scoring.
Lions activate Zylstra brothers; TE Shane catches TD in win
DETROIT (AP) — There was no one close to Shane Zylstra when the Detroit Lions tight end caught his first NFL touchdown on Sunday. Waiting on the sideline, though, was someone very close indeed. Zylstra and his brother Brandon were elevated from Detroit’s practice squad this week and played...
Who will replace Jeff Scott as USF football coach?
USF is looking for a new football coach after firing Jeff Scott on Sunday. So who is next for the Bulls?. Let’s address some realistic candidates and some long-shots:. We’ll start here because we’ve had multiple USF fans (and at least one former player) bring up the Florida State and NFL legend. He would be a dynamic recruiter, bring the sizzle USF needs to stand out in a pro market and has had success at Jackson State. But we can’t see him leaving the HBCU for anything other than a Power Five job.
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams Poised to Be Major Offseason Players Following the 2022 Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, and as expected, some teams dealt key players in order to improve their future draft and cap capital. The Denver Broncos, for example, got a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds from the Miami Dolphins for pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-rounder.
Bleacher Report
Jonathan Taylor, Mark Andrews NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 9
Fantasy football in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season was already going to be difficult to navigate with six teams on bye weeks. Sunday's slate just got tougher to manage with the news that Jonathan Taylor will be out for the Indianapolis Colts against the New England Patriots. The...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports
Week 9 could be a tricky one for fantasy managers, as the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers are all on bye. This means that fantasy staples like Nick Chubb, Dak Prescott, Courtland Sutton, Saquon Barkley, Pat Freiermuth and Christian McCaffrey...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Will Clear Injury Rehab This Week amid Cowboys Rumors
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly will be medically cleared this week in his recovery from an ACL tear and be the subject of a "big" bidding war around the NFL, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer (h/t Marcus Mosher of PFF). One of those teams is expected...
Bleacher Report
Schefter: Teams Called NFL About Pushing Trade Deadline Back to Week 10 or 12
The NFL received multiple calls about moving the trade deadline back to Week 10 or 12, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "The issue is expected to be raised at the NFL's general manager committee meetings later this month and then could be discussed further and presented to vote at the league's owners meetings in the spring, according to sources," per Schefter.
Bleacher Report
Bold Predictions For Second Half of 2022 NFL Season
Prognostication is tricky business in the NFL. The 2022 season has been a perfect example. If someone had told you that the Raiders would be sitting at 2-5 after trading for Davante Adams and signing Chandler Jones, they'd likely have been laughed and scoffed at. The same could be said for any ardent Giants fans that predicted a 6-2 start in Brian Daboll's first season at the helm.
Bleacher Report
Jonathan Taylor Won't Play for Colts vs. Patriots Because of Ankle Injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's lingering ankle issues will keep him out of another game. Head coach Frank Reich announced Taylor won't play Sunday vs. the New England Patriots. The 2021 Pro Bowler didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. This will be the third game Taylor has missed this season...
Bleacher Report
Eagles' A.J. Brown Says He Was Fined $10K For Taunting Steelers DBs
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said Saturday he was fined $10,000 by the NFL for taunting two Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs in Sunday's Week 8 game. My two little finger points the other day cost me 5k a piece. I will keep my hands, feet, and other objects to myself from now on lol 😭😭😭
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections
Fantasy football matchups are often won at the flex spots: running back, wide receiver and tight end. The reason fantasy experts often advise against early investments in quarterbacks are because each NFL season usually has enough good ones to go around. While there are some quality differences in kickers and defenses, they aren't wide enough to warrant paying a significant price for either position.
Bleacher Report
Bowl Predictions 2022: Complete CFP Projections Following Week 10
The first edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings came out earlier this week. And yet, it's already time for a substantial shakeup. On Saturday, two of the top four teams in the CFP rankings suffered their first losses of the year. No. 1 Tennessee fell 27-13 to No. 3 Georgia, while No. 4 Clemson lost 35-14 to Notre Dame.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL DL Dave Butz Dies at Age 72; Member of 1980s All-Decade Team
Former NFL defensive tackle Dave Butz, who won two Super Bowl titles with Washington, has died at the age of 72. Butz, a first-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1973, joined Washington in 1975 and built a career résumé that included a spot on the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 1980s and a place in the team's Ring of Fame following his 1989 retirement.
Bleacher Report
AP College Football Poll 2022: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released
Georgia continues to lead the way in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, claiming 62 first-place votes following a 27-13 victory over Tennessee. The Vols fell from No. 3 to No. 5 with the defeat. Clemson and Alabama slipped to 12th and 10th, respectively, after losing Saturday as well. Associated...
Bleacher Report
NCAA Football Rankings 2022: Predicting Week 11 Poll for Top 25 Teams
The Week 11 AP Top 25 will have more movement at the top than any poll has had all season long. The Tennessee Volunteers, Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide all fell on the road on Saturday in the first real shakeup Saturday of the 2022 college football season. Tennessee...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 9: Standings, Scenarios After Eagles vs. Texans
It's the Philadelphia Eagles' world, and the rest of the NFL is living in it. Philadelphia is nearly halfway to the first 17-0 regular season in league history after Thursday's 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans. It's a full two games clear of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East at 8-0 and looks like the team to beat in the race for the Lombardi Trophy.
Bleacher Report
College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 10
After waiting more than two long months to finally get the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season, Week 11 came along and set the whole thing ablaze. We knew either No. 1 Tennessee or No. 3 Georgia would lose in that head-to-head showdown in the SEC East.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Teams Tried to Trade for DeAndre Hopkins but Cardinals Were 'Unwilling'
The Arizona Cardinals received "a flurry of trade calls" regarding wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "According to several people with knowledge of the situation, [general manager Steve] Keim was unwilling to move Hopkins," per Rapoport. "What's unclear is if Keim wasn't doing a deal at any price or if teams simply didn't meet his price."
