Florida man wins $2 million from Publix lottery ticket
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A South Florida man is a millionaire after winning a $2 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
Tuesday, the lottery said Fidel Avila, 65, of Hialeah won the top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game after buying the ticket from a Publix.Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2B; $2M ticket sold in Florida
Avila claimed his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.
The Publix, located on 6901Taft Street in Hollywood, will get $4,000 for selling the winning ticket.
The 100X THE CASH, which has tickets for $10, offers over $337.9 million in prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million.
